Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported May 3, 2021

New cases: 42
Total cases: 23,110
Total hospitalizations: 792
Total deaths: 254
New deaths: None
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 113.7
7-day percent positivity: 4.2%
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 67.2%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 49.0%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 18.2%
Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 3
- Boulder: 2,854
- Longmont: 2,421
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 1,326
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 1,196
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,111.9
- Erie: 5175.0
- Lafayette: 6,087.5
- Longmont: 8,040.6
- Louisville: 5022.6
- Lyons: 3761.6
- Nederland: 1818.2
- Superior: 3,830.9
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 4673.9
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 62.8%
- Hospitalizations: 54.9%
- Deaths: 75.0%
- Latino
- Cases: 31.9%
- Hospitalizations: 37.5%
- Deaths: 17.7%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.4%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 1.3% Hospitalizations: 0.8% Deaths: 1.3%
Colorado case data
Total cases: 514,721 Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,474 Total deaths among cases: 6,306 Total hospitalizations: 28,098 Total tested: 2,923,759
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 25
- Total staff quarantines: 5
- Total student quarantines: 327
BVSD elementary schools
- Alicia Sanchez: 1 case; 24 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 2 cases; 52 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Bear Creek: 1 case; 14 students quarantined
- Columbine: 1 case; 17 students quarantined
- Heatherwood: 1 case; 19 students quarantined
- Monarch PK-8: 1 case; 15 students quarantined
- Peak to Peak: 1 case; 16 students quarantined
BVSD middle schools
- Broomfield Heights: 1 case; 24 students quarantined
- Southernhills: 3 cases; 30 students quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 3 cases; 49 students quarantined
- Broomfield: 5 cases; 35 students; 2 staff members quarantined
- Fairview: 2 cases; 22 students quarantined
BVSD other departments/campuses
- Boulder Career and Technical Education: 1 case
- Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 case; 2 students quarantined
- Mapleton Early Childhood Center: 1 case; 8 students quarantined *Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 53
- Total staff active cases: 5
*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 4 student case
- Centennial: 1 staff case
- Eagle Crest: 2 student cases
- Fall River: 1 staff case
- Lyons: 1 student case
- Niwot: 1 student case
- Rocky Mountain: 1 student case
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 staff case
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 1 student case
- Coal Ridge: 2 student cases
- Erie: 2 student cases
- Long Peak: 1 student case
- Lyons Middle School/ Senior High School: 10 student cases
- Mead: 2 student cases
- Sunset: 1 student case
- Trail Ridge: 2 student cases
- Westview: 1 student case
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 2 student cases
- Frederick: 2 student cases
- Longmont: 2 student cases; 1 staff case
- Mead: 4 student cases
- Niwot: 2 student cases; 1 staff case
- Silver Creek: 3 student cases
SVVSD other departments
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 3 student cases