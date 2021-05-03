GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported May 3, 2021

New cases: 42

Total cases: 23,110

Total hospitalizations: 792

Total deaths: 254

New deaths: None

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 113.7

7-day percent positivity: 4.2%

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 67.2%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 49.0%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 18.2%

Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 3

  • Boulder: 2,854
  • Longmont: 2,421
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 1,326
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 1,196

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 8,111.9
  • Erie: 5175.0
  • Lafayette: 6,087.5
  • Longmont: 8,040.6
  • Louisville: 5022.6
  • Lyons: 3761.6
  • Nederland: 1818.2
  • Superior: 3,830.9
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 4673.9

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 62.8%
    • Hospitalizations: 54.9%
    • Deaths: 75.0%
  • Latino
    • Cases: 31.9%
    • Hospitalizations: 37.5%
    • Deaths: 17.7%
  •  Black
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.4%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races
    • Cases: 1.3% Hospitalizations: 0.8% Deaths: 1.3%

Colorado case data

Total cases: 514,721 Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,474 Total deaths among cases: 6,306 Total hospitalizations: 28,098 Total tested: 2,923,759

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 25
  • Total staff quarantines: 5
  • Total student quarantines: 327

BVSD elementary schools

  • Alicia Sanchez: 1 case; 24 students and 1 staff member quarantined
  • Aspen Creek PK-8: 2 cases; 52 students and 2 staff members quarantined
  • Bear Creek: 1 case; 14 students quarantined
  • Columbine: 1 case; 17 students quarantined
  • Heatherwood: 1 case; 19 students quarantined
  • Monarch PK-8: 1 case; 15 students quarantined
  • Peak to Peak: 1 case; 16 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

  • Broomfield Heights: 1 case; 24 students quarantined
  • Southernhills: 3 cases; 30 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

  • Boulder: 3 cases; 49 students quarantined
  • Broomfield: 5 cases; 35 students; 2 staff members quarantined
  • Fairview: 2 cases; 22 students quarantined

BVSD other departments/campuses

  • Boulder Career and Technical Education: 1 case
  • Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 case; 2 students quarantined
  • Mapleton Early Childhood Center: 1 case; 8 students quarantined *Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 53
  • Total staff active cases: 5

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 4 student case
  • Centennial: 1 staff case
  • Eagle Crest: 2 student cases
  • Fall River: 1 staff case
  • Lyons: 1 student case
  • Niwot: 1 student case
  • Rocky Mountain: 1 student case
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 staff case

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 1 student case
  • Coal Ridge: 2 student cases
  • Erie: 2 student cases
  • Long Peak: 1 student case
  • Lyons Middle School/ Senior High School: 10 student cases
  • Mead: 2 student cases
  • Sunset: 1 student case
  • Trail Ridge: 2 student cases
  • Westview: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 2 student cases
  • Frederick: 2 student cases
  • Longmont: 2 student cases; 1 staff case
  • Mead: 4 student cases
  • Niwot: 2 student cases; 1 staff case
  • Silver Creek: 3 student cases

SVVSD other departments

  • LaunchED Virtual Academy: 3 student cases

