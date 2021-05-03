EPA remains at Lyons gas spill site, expects cleanup efforts to take weeks

The Environment Protection Agency said its crews still remain on-site where a gasoline tanker rolled over last week and now expects containment removal and restoration efforts to take weeks.

In a news release Monday, Dana Barnicoat, EPA Region 8 public information officer, wrote “the agency’s response team continues to focus on the removal, containment, and monitoring of residual gasoline in soils adjacent to the roadway and the banks of North Saint Vrain Creek.”

As cleanup crews work to remove contaminated soils, other crews are backfilling the area with clean fill material. “EPA expects this work to be completed within the next few weeks,” Barnicoat wrote, and added initial reclamation and restoration of part of the area has begun and will continue this week.

“Some residual gasoline remains trapped in the surface of sediments along the bank of the creek and wisps of sheen can be observed upon stirring the sediments,” Barnicoat wrote. The agency anticipates residual will gradually dissipate over the next few weeks but will continue to monitor the natural reduction.

Gasoline residual is “slight and is minimally detectable to undetectable in water quality sampling,” Barnicoat wrote. The agency’s water quality sampling on April 27 and 28, did not detect any lingering contamination in water quality in the North Saint Vrain Creek.

However, the EPA said gasoline odors can still be detected along the creek, especially near the site of the rollover but these odors will dissipate with time and sunshine.

The EPA advises gasoline may have also migrated into soils beneath U.S. 36, but soils in that area are “inaccessible without risking damage to, and removal of, the highway.”

As a result, the EPA will leave containment booms in place nearby to capture any discharging product or sheen in the creek and will be monitored on a weekly basis.

After its Saturday assessment on concerns about the impact on nearby wildlife and fish, the EPA is deferring all questions, concerns and comments to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The EPA said seven other state agency’s are also helping with cleanup and restoration efforts. They include: Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Boulder County, Lyons Fire Protection District, and the town of Lyons.