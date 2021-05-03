GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont man, 22, killed in car crash at 63rd and Oxford in Boulder County

Colorado State Patrol officers investigate a roll-over crash at Oxford Road and 63rd Street in Boulder County on Monday. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com and | Boulder Daily Camera
The driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Monday died of his injuries, a Colorado State Patrol official said.

Trooper Josh Lewis said the 22-year-old Longmont man died upon arriving at a hospital. More details about the driver were not available Monday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of 63rd Street and Oxford Road in unincorporated Boulder County.

Lewis said the man was driving south on 63rd Street when his car veered into a cement barrier. State patrol officials do not think drugs, alcohol or speeding played a part in the crash.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and was found unconscious, Lewis said.

The intersection re-opened at 4:36 p.m., Lewis said.

The state patrol will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

