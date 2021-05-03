University of Colorado Boulder seeks Academy land swap

The University of Colorado Boulder is proposing a land swap with the Academy Development Group and Native American Rights Fund to obtain four properties along Broadway, Colorado Avenue and 26th Street that are of “high strategic importance” to the university, according to campus documents.

CU Boulder, NARF and Academy officials declined to give interviews about the land swap, which was approved by the CU Board of Regents as part of a consent agenda in April. The project still needs approval from the state Legislature’s Capital Development Committee.

If approved, the swap would mean CU Boulder acquires properties at 1506 Broadway, 1522 Broadway, 2705 Colorado Ave. and 1221 26th St. in exchange for the 3.67-acre Academy property at 970 Aurora Ave.

CU Boulder owns the Aurora Avenue property and is leasing it to the Academy Development Group, a limited partnership formed by one of the owners of senior living community Academy Boulder, according to documents filed with the Colorado Secretary of State.

Academy Boulder’s 54-residence University Hill community is located at 970 Aurora Ave.

The Broadway properties are owned by the Native American Rights Fund and used as commercial office space, according to university documents. The Colorado Avenue and 26th Street properties are single-family homes owned by Academy Development Group.

“The University has been interested in acquiring the NARF properties for many years to complete the assemblage of University-owned or -controlled real estate on the Broadway frontage between the City of Boulder arboretum to the north and Baseline Road to the south,” reads a presentation given to the Board of Regents in an executive session. “These acquisitions would also bring the Grandview assemblage closer to completion, which will significantly enhance this area’s redevelopment potential.”

The Colorado Avenue and 26th Street properties could contribute to an eastern gateway to the main campus, creating “substantial redevelopment potential.”

The Academy property has limited strategic value to CU Boulder, campus leaders wrote, is underperforming financially and unlikely to provide an option for redevelopment. Originally named Mount St. Gertrude Academy, the building was designated as a historic landmark by the Boulder City Council in 1984, which means exterior changes must be approved by city staff, a committee and the Landmarks Board.

It’s not clear what the Academy Development Group and NARF would get in the deal, though campus documents note that the NARF and residential properties would continue to be leased out in the short term.

In the long term, the four properties could be redeveloped into student housing or academic and research facilities.