DMC Global to sell 2.5M shares

Oilfield services provider DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) plans to offer 2.5 million shares of its common stock in a public offering with underwriters provided with a 30-day option to purchase additional shares equal to up to 15% of the number of shares sold in the offering.

KeyBanc Capital Markets is the book-running manager for the offering, and Stephens Inc.; Stifel, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.; and Roth Capital Partners are co-managers.

DMC’s stock ended trading Monday priced at $57.01, up 5.57% on the day.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC