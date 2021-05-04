GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

DMC Global to sell 2.5M shares

Business

DMC Global to sell 2.5M shares

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Oilfield services provider DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) plans to offer 2.5 million shares of its common stock in a public offering with underwriters provided with a 30-day option to purchase additional shares equal to up to 15% of the number of shares sold in the offering.

KeyBanc Capital Markets is the book-running manager for the offering, and Stephens Inc.; Stifel, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.; and Roth Capital Partners are co-managers.

DMC’s stock ended trading Monday priced at $57.01, up 5.57% on the day.

