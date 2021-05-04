GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Local health care provider to host virtual coping event following Boulder shooting

Signs are seen on the fence at the makeshift memorial for shooting victims at King Soopers on Table Mesa in Boulder on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Mental Health Partners is hosting a second free virtual event to discuss ways people can cope with trauma following the shooting at a King Soopers in south Boulder.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. People can register online at tinyurl.com/5drbjta4. Zoom information will be provided after registering for the event.

According to a news release from Mental Health Partners, more than 400 people attended its first coping event held days after the shooting in March, which left 10 people dead.

During Thursday’s event, Dr. Janine D’Anniballe, director of trauma services at Mental Health Partners, will lead the conversation and discuss ways to cope with trauma, the release states.

