NAACP Boulder County votes no confidence in CU President Mark Kennedy

NAACP Boulder County conducted a vote of no confidence regarding University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy’s leadership this week, recommending to the Board of Regents that he be removed from office as soon as possible.

Mark Kennedy (Glenn Asakawa / University of Colorado / Courtesy photo)

The resolution claims that since Kennedy’s 2019 hiring amid pushback over his responses about justice, equity, diversity and inclusion at open forums, “he has done nothing to redeem himself in the eyes of these concerned campus constituencies and has demonstrated further acts of disregard for Black, Indigenous and other people of color” who are current, former or prospective members of the university community.

The resolution, which was voted on by the NAACP Boulder County members on Monday, also cites votes censuring or critical of Kennedy by CU Boulder student government groups, the Boulder Faculty Assembly and system Faculty Council.

CU Spokesperson Ken McConnellogue said it was “unfortunate” that groups condemning Kennedy were unwilling to consider the progress made in the past two years.

“DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) remains a top priority of the Board of Regents, the president and the CU community, and ongoing work across the four campuses by many people reflects that priority,” McConnellogue said.

The Board of Regents is set to conduct Kennedy’s annual performance evaluation at a regular June meeting.

The NAACP resolution also points to comments Kennedy has made during his tenure at CU and his track record as a Republican congressman, noting that the organization has “thoroughly observed Kennedy’s lack of inclusive leadership and that being further exacerbated by an unwillingness to take corrective action leaves but one remedy.”

NAACP Boulder County President Annett James said the no confidence vote is within the organization’s mission and that CU Boulder is a bridge to the rest of the community.

“CU is the largest employer in our community and the message of who will live here, who will come to school here, who will choose to stay — it has a big effect on that,” she said. “We are trying to make this a welcoming community, so people at the top need to share that philosophy.”

