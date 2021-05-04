Winter Park extends ski season by one week

Thanks to recent Front Range snowfall and some cooler-than-normal temperatures, Winter Park is adding another week to its season.

The resort announced Tuesday that it will close May 16. It had been scheduled to close on Sunday.

The resort will only be operating one lift — the Super Gauge — serving Mary Jane during the final week. There will be limited services at the Mary Jane base area. No lessons or rentals will be available. Only advanced and intermediate trails will be open.

Only three other ski areas — Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Breckenridge — remain open. Loveland is scheduled to close Sunday, and marketing director John Sellers said that will not change.

