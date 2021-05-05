Boulder’s Kid Reverie pens ‘Wild West,’ a powerful track inspired by Colorado shootings

On April 20,1999, the world watched in horror as the news of the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton unfolded.

Boulder-based musician Steve Varney — guitarist and banjoist of Gregory Alan Isakov’s band — was in eighth grade at the time, less than two miles up the road at Ken Caryl Middle School, wrought with worry about his brother Matt Varney who was a Columbine junior when the massacre took place. To the deep relief of his family, Matt Varney opted to have off-campus lunch and left the premises shortly before shots were fired, resulting in the deaths of 12 students and one teacher.

Varney poignantly recounts the painful memories of that day and the recent March 22 King Soopers tragedy in his powerful track “Wild West,” that he has released under his solo project Kid Reverie.

With a storyteller feel and plenty of grit, the detailed song — that features bass by John Paul Grigsby of Gregory Alan Isakov’s band and violin by Lauren Jacobson of The Lumineers — is one sure to induce goose bumps and much reflection.

On the song, released April 19, Varney sings,

“I’ll always remember how it all feltHe came in the room and he pointed me outTeacher said ‘you can go with your brotherGet your ass home, go hug your mother’

Now I’m 36, pains me to say10 people killed at the grocery yesterdayBut it all looked flashy on the evening newsSame damn graphics they always use”

It’s a harrowing tune that Varney — a graduate of Columbine, who was in the freshman class the year following the massacre — is no doubt proud of, but one he wishes he didn’t have to write.

All proceeds from the single’s downloads are going directly to Colorado Healing Fund, set up to benefit the vicitims’ families.

We caught up with the creative — who with touring on hold, has been conducting music lessons via Zoom — to find out more about the chilling single, what it was like attending high school at a campus marked by tragedy and what steps he believes should be taken to prevent gun violence.

Daily Camera: I really love the latest release. It’s very powerful, yet at the same time incredibly well-crafted and so listenable. I understand you started writing it prior to the King Soopers tragedy. What was your process like and how did this tune evolve?

Steve Varney: Prior to the shooting, I had the chord progression and the idea of singing a lot of words, which I usually don’t do. It was going to be a song about how I was missing people and all the pent up feelings from this last year. Then the shooting happened and I immediately scrapped that idea and started writing verses for what would be “Wild West.” I definitely questioned such a heavy song sounding catchy, but I ultimately decided it would be more listenable with solid rhythmic structures.

I wanted to touch on my experience of Columbine, my anger at media and politicians, the lunacy of more guns being the answer, gun suicide, the complexity of the problem and a view of the future if we stay on the path we are on. It was very emotional. I had the line “guns are too quick for the people we are” written very early and it stared at me from the top of the page, as I wrote the rest of the song.

DC: What was your experience like being in the first freshman class at Columbine High School after the shooting?

SV: I remember Richard Castaldo visiting the band room during my freshman year. He was shot several times during the Columbine attack and was in a wheelchair. He played saxophone, just like me. Before he came in, I was looking at my music, getting my instrument ready, probably goofing around, just waiting to play music with my classmates. Then I saw him — and I saw the reaction of the upperclassmen — and all of a sudden it was a whole different emotion in the room. I’d say my whole time at Columbine was like that — very normal, but with occasional, powerful reminders of what had happened. We were freshman in a school of survivors.

DC: It’s awesome you are donating all proceeds from the song’s downloads to Colorado Healing Fund. Can we expect you to perform at any benefit concerts in the near future? When can we see you at area stages?

SV: I have no shows planned at this time, but I look forward to sharing those moments with people again soon. For the time being I’m working hard on music for upcoming Gregory Alan Isakov tours and I will be releasing Kid Reverie songs more frequently.

DC: I know you have enjoyed guns throughout your life and that there is no easy solution to mass shootings, but what are some steps you think should be taken in regards to prevention?

SV: When I think broadly about guns, I’m saddened by how ingrained they are in our culture. I think in some other parts of the world, when fear takes over, there is a prevailing desire to analyze the source of that fear — to learn more about what is making you afraid and change it. That is much healthier than arming yourself and waiting for something bad to happen.

I think those larger paradigm shifts come from better education. If you can’t think critically, fear will run your life. When I think about guns in finer detail, I think it’s absurd what people are allowed to own. We can be a free country while simultaneously restricting access to devices capable of mass human slaughter. Peaceful gun lovers would no doubt feel unjustly restricted, but at this point I think it is 100% worth it to move in that direction. When people start talking about teachers being armed or how there just needed to be more people with guns in that grocery store, we must get outside ourselves, look 100 years in the future and start changing it now.

DC: How have you been spending your days since the onset of the pandemic? Would you say this time has allowed you more opportunities for crafting new music?

SV: It was mid-April of last year when I was hit with a panic. Touring was being taken off the table, so my main income was about to disappear. I chose to pivot to online music lessons and it has been incredibly fulfilling. I taught a lot before touring, but never online. That was tricky at first, but now — when I’m honest with myself — I think I prefer it. It’s just so convenient. I’m also very thankful that I had something to keep me conversing with other humans. I got more into music production. I’ve written a lot of songs and I got more time with my daughter than I’ve had in years. In a year otherwise very dark, I’m grateful for those positives.

Head to kidreverie-wildwest.bandcamp.com/releases to listen and purchase the single.