Man injured after falling 30 feet off Boulder flatiron

A 19-year-old man was injured Wednesday after falling about 30 feet while climbing in Boulder.

Boulder County Communications Center was notified about noon of a man who had fallen while scrambling on the first flatiron in Chautauqua Park, according to a news release from Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Scrambling is similar to rock climbing and requires a person to use their hands to maneuver over rocks and navigate steep terrain.

The man’s climbing partner heard him fall and immediately called 911 for assistance, the release said. Bystanders helped provide first aid and kept the injured climber warm while rescuers responded.

Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group brought the injured climber to the trailhead, the release said. He was evaluated by paramedics from American Medical Response and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.