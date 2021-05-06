CDPHE reports 8 coronavirus outbreaks at area businesses

The state reported eight new coronavirus outbreaks in the county this week at multiple assisted-living facilities, two schools and more.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its outbreak report Wednesday. This week’s outbreaks were determined at Contact Mapping, Longmont; CEMEX, Longmont; Lyons Middle/Senior High School, Lyons; Balfour Retirement Community, Louisville ; MorningStar Senior Living and Memory Care, Boulder; Mesa Vista of Boulder, Boulder; Sunrise Senior Living, Boulder; and the University of Colorado Boulder football team.

According to state data, the outbreak at Lyons Middle/Senior High School, 100 McConnell Drive, Lyons, was determined May 4 and involved five attendee cases.

Kerri McDermid, chief communications and global impact officer with St. Vrain Valley Schools, could not confirm how the outbreak occurred and referred questions to officials with Boulder County Public Health.

“The well-being, health and safety of our students, families, teachers and staff will always be our highest priority, and we continue to promote many comprehensive safety measures in our schools, including mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing, symptom checks and increased cleaning protocols,” McDermid said in an email to the Daily Camera.

BCPH Spokeswoman Angela Simental said there are currently six active outbreaks at St. Vrain Valley Schools. Two are related to sports and four are in the school system.

“We don’t have the details of how the outbreak occurred, and we don’t release that level of detail for outbreaks,” she said in an email. “We would only share information if the community needed to know for their health and safety, and this is not the case with SVVSD.”

According to state data, the outbreak at the University of Colorado Boulder, was determined April 28 and involved one staff case and three attendee cases.

Joshua Lindenstein, assistant director and spokesperson strategic relations and communications with CU, was not able to verify the state data or details surrounding the outbreak but said CU has worked closely with Boulder County Public Health and campus health officials to ensure the proper contact tracing, quarantine and isolation measures were taken.

“We’re confident that the protocols athletics has had in place since voluntary workouts began last summer including daily symptom checks by our training staff, ongoing testing, enhanced cleaning protocols and robust screening prior to student-athletes being cleared to workout on campus are key to minimizing spread within the community as well as our facilities when positive cases do occur,” he said in an email.

None of the outbreaks reported by the state this week have been resolved.

According to state data, the outbreak at Sunrise Senior Living, 3955 28th St., Boulder, was determined April 29 and involved three residents and 23 staff cases. Officials with Sunrise Senior Living did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

According to state data, the outbreak at Contact Mapping, 750 W. 17th Ave., Longmont, was determined May 5 and involved two staff cases. Officials with Contact Mapping did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

According to state data, the outbreak at CMEX-Lyons, 5134 Ute Road, Longmont, was determined May 4 and involved 11 staff cases. Officials with CEMEX did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

According to state data, the outbreak at Balfour Retirement Community, 1855 Plaza Drive, Louisville, was determined May 3 and involved three staff cases . Officials with Balfour Retirement Community did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

MorningStar Senior Living and Memory Care, 575 Tantra Drive, Boulder, was determined May 3 and involved one resident case and one staff case. Officials with MorningStar Senior Living and Memory Care did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

Mesa Vista of Boulder, 2121 Mesa Drive, Boulder, was determined April 30 and involves one resident case and two staff cases. Officials with Mesa Vista of Boulder did not respond Thursday to requests for comment in time for publication.