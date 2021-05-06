Firehouse’s ‘Slay the Runway’ aims to empower LGBTQIA+ teens with free fashion design series

When “Project Runway” hit the small screen in 2004, the television show opened viewers’ eyes to the diverse and fast-paced world of fashion design by spotlighting up-and-coming visionaries. After the series aired, sales of sewing machines spiked, DIY projects became incredibly popular and folks were fishing old frocks out of their closets and giving the worn ensembles new life.

Applications are currently being accepted for Slay the Runway, a free eight-week fashion design workshop — put on by Firehouse Art Center — aimed at providing LGBTQIA+ teens opportunities to create and connect.

“We just opened up applications and right now we are getting a lot of questions about the program,” said Elaine Waterman, executive director of Firehouse Art Center. “Parents are really excited that this opportunity exists, but people are still focused on just getting through this school year and the pandemic. I am thinking we will fill up both cohorts, but that is partly because we are keeping class sizes small. I am hoping that in future years we will be able to open the program up to more students, but we want to make sure we can provide healthy environments.”

Interested applicants who are ages 13-18 can fill out a digital form on Firehouse’s site. While the program is rooted in creating a safe space for LGBTQIA+ Colorado residents, allies are also welcome to apply.

“There is no one template for a good applicant,” said Steven Frost — a Boulder-based fiber artist and an instructor in University of Colorado’s Department of Media Studies — who will instruct the Boulder cohort. “In the application, we ask people to tell us why they want to be part of this program. I think that will be the most important factor we consider in the application. I wish we could accept everyone but because of COVID restrictions limiting the number of people in a space and a desire to give everyone specialized instruction, it will be a very selective cohort.”

The Longmont cohort will take place at Firehouse Art Center and a location for the Boulder cohort will be confirmed at a later date. Applicants must submit completed forms by June 1.

In 2019, Frost participated in a program called OUT Maine Weekend sponsored by the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, in Maine, and a drag show organized by Denver’s Platte Forum Gallery that was held at the Underground Music Festival.

“Both events allowed me to use my creative practice to connect with queer youth and they were truly inspiring experiences that made me realize I wanted to work more closely with queer teens as part of my creative practice,” Frost said.

While seeking opportunities to creatively collaborate with teens locally, Frost was approached by Waterman about the new program and quickly jumped on board.

In addition to garment construction and design, participants will work with professional make-up artists and skilled choreographers to refine their final performance when the workshop wraps.

“I am elated that we can launch it this fall,” Frost said. “I’ve since become the faculty directory for the B2 Center for Media, Arts and Performance at CU and I’m thrilled that we will be able to showcase this creative program as part of our Fall 2021 season. The teens are going to put on a professional and fabulous show that will allow each of them to use costumes and performances to express themselves creatively. They might even pick up some useful skills along the way.”

Thanks to a grant from Arts In Society, the participants will be able to attend at no cost.

“We wanted to make this opportunity as accessible and equitable to all kids and it really is about providing this for the community, both to the kids and to the caregivers,” Waterman said. “We are hoping to have both Boulder and Longmont be in-person small class sizes. We are hoping to give each student access to their own sewing machine and they will each get a stipend for fabric, trim, accessories, etc.”

While keeping an eye on COVID, organizers are planning on in-person classes and corresponding events.

“There may be some online instruction with off-site instructors on makeup and accessorizing, but we are playing that by ear based on regulations in the fall,” Waterman said. “We were hoping to go to the Mile Hi Comics Drag Show as a field trip, but that is also something that will have to be decided in the fall.”

For Waterman and Frost, it isn’t just about participants crafting fierce looks and strutting their stuff. The immersive program ends with a Caregivers Conference, where LGBTQIA+ community experts will provide education for youth and families in creating safe spaces at home.

“It is a fun program, but it really comes from wanting to provide a support system to LGBTQIA+ kids, as well as opening up the conversation to kids that are allies on how best to do that,” Waterman said. “Having worked with children of all ages, having children of my own and having been a child way back when, I know how difficult the middle school and high school years are.”

Waterman, who went to fashion design school in New York City and worked as a designer for Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, is excited to provide a platform for teens to explore the art form and build confidence in the process.

“Even though kids these days have more open ideas about identity, studies show that LGBTQIA+ youth are five times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight peers and those from rejecting environments are eight times more likely,” Waterman said.

As a member of Colorado’s cosplay community, Waterman welcomes the chance to share the fun and wonder of dressing up with local teens.

“Slay the Runway will allow LGBTQIA+ youth to express themselves in a creative and queer environment where they won’t have to justify or explain their identity to anyone,” Frost said. “We hope everyone will be able to push themselves creatively, build strong and supportive friendships and fine-tune their artistic voice.”

Classes, following COVID-19 safety guidelines, will begin in September.

“In my experience, Boulder is a very heteronormative place and as an adult, I find it sometimes unwelcoming to alternative gender expressions,” Frost said. “That experience may be magnified for younger queer people. We hope to carve out time and space for these youth to feel safe, expressive and empowered.”