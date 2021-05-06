GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Orbea moves U.S. headquarters to Boulder

Bicycle and biking accessory manufacturer Orbea USA LLC, the American subsidiary of a Spanish brand, is moving its U.S. headquarters from Little Rock, Ark., to Boulder this month.

The company plans to be fully moved into its new offices at 4820 63rd St. in the Gunbarrel neighborhood by June, according to an Orbea news release.

Orbea’s U.S. operations have been in Little Rock for 15 years.

“We believe that Boulder’s incredible cycling culture and progressive landscape align perfectly with our goals as a brand and a company,” U.S. general manager Nick Howe said in the release. “Moving here puts us in the position to take our customer and dealer experience in the USA to the next level.”

Orbea touted Boulder’s talent pool and support of “environmentally-conscious businesses and progressive-minded organizations” as factors in the decision to relocate.

