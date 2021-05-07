Ball earnings exceed analyst estimates

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) posted a strong first quarter earnings report Thursday, coming in with $3.13 billion in revenue and earnings per share of 72 cents, both beating analyst estimates.

Those figures are up from $2.79 billion in revenue and EPS of 61 cents in the first quarter of 2020, year-over-year increases of 12% and 18%, respectively.

According to a news release, the quarter was powered by an 8% global growth in canned beverage sales, national retail distribution of the Ball Aluminum Cup and the successful startup of the company’s Glendale, Ariz., beverage-can manufacturing facility.

Ball’s aerospace division also reported a $2.2 billion order backlog and a $5.3 billion backlog in won-not-booked contracts.

