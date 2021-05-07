House plant store locates on Pearl Street

Terracotta, a botanically-inspired home goods boutique with a focus on houseplants, will host a re-opening event May 15 in its new space at 2004 Pearl St. in Boulder.

The event will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. that day.

Terracotta will continue to sell more than 250 varieties of tropical plants as well as expand its line of products to include naturally inspired home goods, pottery, and body care products. The company will donate 1% of sales to Cool Earth, a nonprofit that works to halt deforestation of rainforests.

In a statement, the company said Terracotta got its start last year and established a pop-up store at 1739 Pearl St. in December. The company is now ready for a permanent location.

