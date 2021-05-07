Kohl Elementary parents demonstrate in support of teachers

A group of close to 20 Kohl Elementary School parents demonstrated outside the school in Broomfield on Friday morning to show support for teachers and speak out against what they describe as a lack of communication and compassion from school and district officials.

The school has been under scrutiny after an April article by Chalkbeat Colorado revealed that an 8-year-old student lost consciousness and began foaming at the mouth when he was restrained by the principal two years ago.

The student had been removed from his classroom because of disruptive behavior, according to Chalkbeat’s reporting, and was put in a small room to calm down. He began throwing art supplies, a chair and eventually himself on the ground before the principal put him in the restraint hold that caused h

im to pass out.

The boy’s mom, Renee, told Chalkbeat the incident was traumatizing and has had psychological impacts. A state complaints officer found Boulder Valley broke several state rules in the incident, including the principal not having up-to-date restraint training and using a restraint in a non-emergency situation.

Kohl Elementary parent Megan West’s 8-year-old son also has challenges, she said, and the article left her wondering if that could have been her child.

“It’s unacceptable across the board that no one was held accountable … and the school board kept it quiet,” she said.

West said she understands why privacy laws prevent the district from discussing disciplinary measures, but she wants to know what should happen when an administrator causes a student to lose consciousness.

“We will keep pressing until some change is made and until someone is held accountable,” she said. “The ideal outcome, for us, would be for BVSD to take culpability for concealing this event.”

School district spokesperson Randy Barber said Boulder Valley has been open, transparent and engaged with parents regarding their concerns.

“We appreciate that we have parents that are passionate about their students’ learning and the school itself, and have been working to connect with them to answer questions, had parent meetings and are in the process of preparing some answers that will be presented to the school accountability committee next week,” he said.

Parents also spoke about issues that run deeper than the incident reported by Chalkbeat, such as a school culture that lacks inclusivity and communication and where teachers do not feel supported.

“I just feel like our teachers are not being supported, they’re not valued, their opinions are not valued, they do not feel like it’s a good environment for teaching and learning right now,” said Chamisa Logemann, who has two children at Kohl and a third who attended Kohl and is now in middle school.

“I don’t think the incident that happened was malicious, but there’s a lack of compassion for the teachers as people and parents as people,” she said. “The communication we get from the administration is belittling and demeaning, so it’s more about respecting everybody as a community.”

Kohl Elementary is among the lowest performing schools for academic growth in Boulder Valley, and Barber said it is possible to focus on growth as well as school culture.

“We obviously want to have a culture where everyone — students, employees, parents — feel warm and welcome in the building, but at the same time we do have to change, we do have to grow and change our approach when it comes to our students not growing as they should,” Barber said. “We see those as things we can come together on and can be done hand in hand.”

Parent Cori Shaff said she has seen Kohl teachers go above and beyond for her children in first and third grade.

“I think about everything teachers have gone through with Covid and the back and forth (learning modes) in the fall. They’ve been our stability and they’ve given their heart and soul to help our kids be successful,” she said. “We need really good supportive and compassionate leadership, and we’re asking for a communicative, inclusive culture.”