Longmont Regal Cinemas 12 raises curtain with COVID-19 restrictions

Just in time for summer, Longmont’s Regal Village At The Peaks & RPX welcomed back moviegoers a third time since the pandemic began with whiffs of freshly popped popcorn and new COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, a steady stream of families filed in to see Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess in “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the theater, 1230 South Hover St..

“We haven’t been to the movie in a long time,” 6-year-old Charlotte Trader said at the concessions counter as her mother, Katie Trader, handed her a box of Red Vines.

“I really want to see the Disney princess,” Charlotte added.

Big sister Claire Trader, 11, was most excited about the snacks. “The candy is the best part,” Claire said as she jiggled her bag of Starburst candies.

For some, such as 6-year-old Harley Bailey, the best part about going to the movie theater to see Raya was that she “gets to see the princess with grandma.”

“Eating the popcorn,” 10-year-old Rei Solis said with a giggle when asked about her favorite part about being back at the movies. “It’s just so much fun and this is our first time back since the pandemic started.”

Just before 4 p.m. Friday, box office lines began to steadily increase as movie enthusiasts eagerly waited for the Longmont theater to reopen for the first time since October.

Regal Cinemas locations in Colorado first shut down March 26, 2020, after Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide stay-at-home mandate and remained closed until July 10. Last summer’s reopening was short-lived because of ongoing coronavirus transmission concerns that compounded poor movie attendance, so the second-largest U.S. movie retailer made the decision to shut off its reels a second time on Aug. 21.

The national movie chain reopened Sept. 4, but shut down a third time on Oct. 8 because of “increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Regal Cinemas Vice President of Communications Richard Grover said in a news release at the time.

The Longmont theater’s screen remained dark until Friday.

Most of the big screen lovers on Friday were there to see “Godzilla vs. Kong” at 3:50 p.m. or the newest remake of “Mortal Kombat” at 4:10 p.m.

“I hope it doesn’t disappoint,” 39-year-old Jamie Thompson said. “Mortal Kombat remake is a childhood dream come true — we’ve waited a long time for this.” Thompson also said she is excited to be immersed into the entire movie experience again and won’t miss watching blockbuster favorites on her smart devices.

“It’s just the best. We just need to get back to normal, and for methis is as normal as it can be with summer coming,” Thompson said. She also said spending endless hours at a movie theater has been a family summer tradition since she was a child.

Jeremy Dillard, 37, offered his reason for going to the movies as his friend chuckled at the enthusiasm. “Because it’s Kong! He is supposed to be larger than life, and we are super stoked to see this in surround sound and on a giant screen finally.”

In a news release Wednesday, Regal Cinemas spokeswoman Hannah Whitson wrote, “reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.”

The CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines include:

All moviegoers must wear facemasks at all times, except when seated in the auditorium and eating or drinking;

Masks will be provided to guests who arrive without one;

Providing residents the opportunity to purchase tickets online with its Regal Crown Club mobile app or online account;

Self-service condiment stands are closed;

Reduce capacities and social distancing between families in the auditoriums — the new ticket system automatically places two seats between groups;

Employees are required to undergo daily COVID-19 monitoring with temperature checks and are also required to wash hands a minimum of every 30-60 minutes;

Staggered movie start times and individual auditoriums;

Rigorous cleaning, including proven specialized light cleaning for fabrics and cloth materials;

Monitoring moviegoer behaviors to adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols.

Other showings on Friday included the chain’s “Fast Friday,” featuring “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Here Today,” “Wrath of Man,” “Separation,” “Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train,” “The Unholy,” and “Nobody.”

Marco and Jenny Prospero were in line to see “Nobody” staring Christopher Lloyd, and said the best part about the theater reopening is “we finally get to sit in the movies with surround sound and enjoy the all around movie experience.”

“So excited to be back in the movies and spend time together enjoying the movie,” Jenny Prospero said.

However, her husband, Marco Prospero, said he hopes Longmont residents return to the theater “to enjoy time together and time-honored traditions but also so the theater can stay open and keep operating.”

Future movie selections are available at Longmont Regal Village At The Peaks & RPX’s website and tickets can be purchased in advance by creating a Regal Crown Club account.