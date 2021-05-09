CU Buffs adding former Ohio State tackle

The competition on Colorado’s offensive line got tougher on Sunday.

Max Wray, a former four-star recruit who played the last three years at Ohio State, is joining the Buffaloes. He has three years of eligibility.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 308 pounds on his OSU bio, Wray will join his brother at CU. Jake Wray was a highly-touted recruit for CU last year, but was forced to medically retire this winter and is now working with the program as a filmmaker.

Max Wray redshirted at Ohio State in 2018 and appeared in three games in 2019. Last season, he played in seven games, including his first career start against Michigan State, at right tackle.

At CU, Wray is expected to immediately compete for a starting job, likely at tackle. He is now one of the most experienced tackles on the team.

After the Buffs lost left tackle Will Sherman to the NFL, their top returning tackle, Frank Fillip, suffered a torn labrum in spring.

Freshmen Jake Wiley and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan played a lot of snaps at tackle this spring, while transfer Noah Fenske, from Iowa, is also expected to compete at tackle. The Buffs could also have junior Chance Lytle or sophomore Kanan Ray play at tackle, but both have been mostly at guard.

Last week, CU had two backup tackles, Nikko Pohahau and Valentin Senn, put their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Coming out of Franklin (Tenn.) High School, Wray was listed as the seventh-best tackle prospect in the country for the class of 2018 by 247Sports.com. Wray had 17 scholarship offers, including from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Southern California, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

Wray is the seventh transfer to be added by CU this offseason, joining Fenske, quarterback JT Shrout (Tennessee), linebackers Robert Barnes (Oklahoma) and Jack Lamb (Notre Dame), defensive lineman Blayne Toll (Arkansas) and safety Atanza Vongor (TCU).