BVSD teachers, district complete negotiations

The Boulder Valley School District and its teachers union wrapped up contract negotiations Monday, reaching tentative agreement on issues that include raises and creating a task force to study increasing middle school planning time.

Next, teachers union members and the school board need to vote on the new, three-year contract.

“I’m very optimistic that, as our work continues, we will always continue to look at our target, our students,” said Patty Delgado, Boulder Valley Education Association’s president-elect.

The most contentious issue was providing more planning time for middle school teachers. Now, high school teachers have two planning periods, while middle school teachers only have one — a disparity that’s existed for at least 20 years. Because of pandemic schedule changes, middle school teachers this year also didn’t have any planning time during the school day, exacerbating the issue.

One proposal was to hire more middle school teachers and, where possible, have middle schools move from a seven-period day to an eight-period day. That option could allow teachers to teach six of eight classes and cost an estimated $3.6 million a year.

District officials determined that proposal was too expensive. As a compromise, the district agreed to provide middle schools with a total of $1.1 million next school year as they start looking at changes to increase planning time.

Each middle school will have a committee to look at what changes would best meet the school’s needs, including hiring more teachers, adding a study hall that could be overseen by support staff or changing the school schedule.

At the same time, a 12-person districtwide task force would make recommendations on both middle school planning time and the larger issue of what’s essential to include in the middle school day. The task force’s work would continue for up to three years.

On salaries, the negotiating teams previously agreed that teachers should receive a 3% cost-of-living raise next school year plus a one-time bonus.

The 3% cost-of-living raise is one percentage point higher than the 2% inflation rate the state uses to determine K-12 funding increases. Teachers asked for the higher amount, noting they didn’t receive a cost-of-living raise this school year, though those eligible did receive salary increases for years of experience and earning advanced degrees.

The bonuses, paid in July, would be $500 for every teacher who worked at least some time during the school year, plus another 1% based on the teacher’s wages earned.

While the district typically extends the raises given to teachers to its other employee groups, the district’s paraeducators — who work in classrooms and health rooms — are asking to also bump up starting salaries to $15 an hour, then moving that increase through the salary schedule to reflect years of experience and skill levels.

At a Monday negotiating session, the paraeducator association’s negotiating team talked about the challenges of paying bills in Boulder County on a paraeducator’s salary and a high turnover rate that’s created by low pay.

“You budget what you value,” said DeJonee Iarussi, a paraeducator at Centaurus High School. “We hear you continuously say we couldn’t do it without paras. We don’t see that in the paychecks we bring home. Paras are always there. If the teacher needs something, we’ve got it. We know our students inside and out.”

The district proposed extending the same 3% cost-of-living raise to paraeducators as was negotiated by teachers, as well as to give paraeducators the same one-time pandemic payout in July.

The association countered with the proposal to increase starting salaries at each level of the salary schedule, which now starts with non-instructional paras at $12.83. The other categories are instructional paras, health room paras and special education paras working with students in intensive programs. District officials noted that none of its current paras fall into the non-instructional category.

The negotiating teams plan to continue next week the discussion about paraeducators’ salaries and contract language.