CU President Mark Kennedy discussing future departure from system

University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy has begun discussions with the Board of Regents to leave the university system in the coming months, CU announced today.

Kennedy has not resigned, said spokesperson Ken McConnellogue, but is talking with the Board of Regents about separating from the university.

Kennedy has faced several votes of censure from groups on the CU Boulder campus in the last month, including the United Student Government and Boulder Faculty Assembly. The groups claim that Kennedy has failed in his leadership in matters of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Board of Regents will meet soon to discuss next steps, according to a news release. An interim president has not been selected, and the board will conduct a national search for the next permanent president.

“The Board of Regents will move quickly to determine our next steps and will work closely with President Kennedy in the coming months to ensure an orderly transition of the presidency. He has led CU though the pandemic and has been making progress on key initiatives we agreed to, so the university is in good position,” said Board Chair Glen Gallegos and Vice Chair Lesley Smith in a statement. “We appreciate President Kennedy’s contributions and dedication.”