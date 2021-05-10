Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported on May 10, 2021

New cases: 15
Total cases: 23,368
Total hospitalizations: 803
- New hospitalizations: 0
- Daily hospitalizations: 33
- Daily discharges: 6
Total deaths: 255
- New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 74.9
7-day percent positivity: 3.1%
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 14.1%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 55.1%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 69.2%
Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 2
- Boulder: 59
- Longmont: 126
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 39
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 34
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,168.3
- Erie: 5,225.8
- Lafayette: 6,156.0
- Longmont: 8,172.1
- Louisville: 5,104.3
- Lyons: 3,859.3
- Nederland: 1,818.2
- Superior: 3,876.7
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,722.0
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 62.7%
- Hospitalizations: 55.0%
- Deaths: 75.1%
- Latino:
- Cases: 32.0%
- Hospitalizations: 37.4%
- Deaths: 17.6%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalization: 1.4%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4.1%
- Hospitalizations: 6.2%
- Deaths: 6.0%
Colorado case data
Total cases: 524,190
Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,520
Total deaths among cases: 6,357
Total hospitalizations: 28,650
Total tested: 2,960,718
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 21
- Total staff quarantined: 2
- Total student quarantined: 341
BVSD elementary schools
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 2 cases; 52 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Alicia Sanchez: 1 case; 16 students quarantined
- Bear Creek: 1 case; 14 students quarantined
- Emerald: 3 cases; 8 students quarantined
- Fireside: 2 cases; 41 students quarantined
- Meadowlark: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined
- University Hill: 1 case; 25 students quarantined
BVSD middle schools
- Louisville: 3 cases; 34 students quarantined
- Broomfield Heights: 2 cases; 47 students quarantined
- Southern Hills: 1 case; 13 students quarantined
- Casey: 1 case; 11 student quarantined
- Centennial: 1 case; 12 students quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 1 case; 18 students quarantined
*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 41
- Total staff active cases: 1
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student case
- Blue Mountain: 1 student case
- Burlington: 1 student case
- Central: 1 student case and 1 staff case
- Erie: 1 student case
- Indian Peaks: 1 student case
- Longmont Estates: 1 student case
- Northridge: 1 student case
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 3 student cases
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 3 student cases
- Coal Ridge: 2 student cases
- Erie: 1 student case
- Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 4 student cases
- Mead: 3 student cases
- Sunset: 1 student case
- Westview: 2 student cases
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 2 student cases
- Frederick: 4 student cases
- Longmont: 2 student cases
- Mead: 1 student case
- Niwot: 1 student case
- Silver Creek: 1 student case
- Skyline: 1 student case
SVVSD other departments
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 student cases
*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.