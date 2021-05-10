GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported on May 10, 2021

New cases: 15

Total cases: 23,368

Total hospitalizations: 803

  • New hospitalizations:
  • Daily hospitalizations: 33
  • Daily discharges: 6

Total deaths: 255

  • New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 74.9

7-day percent positivity: 3.1%

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 14.1%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 55.1%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 69.2%

Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 2

  • Boulder: 59
  • Longmont: 126
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 39
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 34

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 8,168.3
  • Erie: 5,225.8
  • Lafayette: 6,156.0
  • Longmont: 8,172.1
  • Louisville: 5,104.3
  • Lyons: 3,859.3
  • Nederland: 1,818.2
  • Superior: 3,876.7
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,722.0

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 62.7%
    • Hospitalizations: 55.0%
    • Deaths: 75.1%
  • Latino:
    • Cases: 32.0%
    • Hospitalizations: 37.4%
    • Deaths: 17.6%
  • Black
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalization: 1.4%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races
    • Cases: 4.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 6.2%
    • Deaths: 6.0%

Colorado case data

Total cases: 524,190

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,520

Total deaths among cases: 6,357

Total hospitalizations: 28,650

Total tested: 2,960,718

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 21
  • Total staff quarantined: 2
  • Total student quarantined: 341

BVSD elementary schools

  • Aspen Creek PK-8: 2 cases; 52 students and 2 staff members quarantined
  • Alicia Sanchez: 1 case; 16 students quarantined
  • Bear Creek: 1 case; 14 students quarantined
  • Emerald: 3 cases; 8 students quarantined
  • Fireside: 2 cases; 41 students quarantined
  • Meadowlark: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined
  • University Hill: 1 case; 25 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

  • Louisville: 3 cases; 34 students quarantined
  • Broomfield Heights: 2 cases; 47 students quarantined
  • Southern Hills: 1 case; 13 students quarantined
  • Casey: 1 case; 11 student quarantined
  • Centennial: 1 case; 12 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

  • Boulder: 1 case; 18 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 41
  • Total staff active cases: 1

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 1 student case
  • Blue Mountain: 1 student case
  • Burlington: 1 student case
  • Central: 1 student case and 1 staff case
  • Erie: 1 student case
  • Indian Peaks: 1 student case
  • Longmont Estates: 1 student case
  • Northridge: 1 student case
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 3 student cases

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 3 student cases
  • Coal Ridge: 2 student cases
  • Erie: 1 student case
  • Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 4 student cases
  • Mead: 3 student cases
  • Sunset: 1 student case
  • Westview: 2 student cases

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 2 student cases
  • Frederick: 4 student cases
  • Longmont: 2 student cases
  • Mead: 1 student case
  • Niwot: 1 student case
  • Silver Creek: 1 student case
  • Skyline: 1 student case

SVVSD other departments

  • LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 student cases

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

