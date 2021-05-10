Denver’s Underground Music Showcase plans late-summer 2021 return to South Broadway

The Rocky Mountain region’s biggest indie-music festival will return in 2021, according to the owner of Denver’s long-running Underground Music Festival.

Co-created by Denver Post music writers John Moore and Ricardo Baca — and then scaled up to a South by Southwest-style event with hundreds of bands and nearly two dozen venues — the event was sold in 2018 to Denver boutique-events producer Two Parts.

The company staged a scaled-down lineup with scaled-up experiences for the next two years, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which postponed it throughout 2020. Now, organizers say the festival will return Aug. 27-29 along its traditionally walkable, South Broadway route, and about a month later than its traditional late-July staging.

“After 20 years of Underground Music Showcase, we were thrilled to be able to carry-on our tradition virtually last year by raising $75,000 for independent musicians,” said Casey Berry, owner of the festival, in a press statement that referenced last year’s virtual version. “With that said, we couldn’t be happier to be in-person for 2021 to not only support live music and local bands, but to support more than a dozen independent bars and restaurants on Broadway!”

The later date will allow The UMS, as it’s often called, to work with city and state officials on health and safety rules. Those may include reduced capacity, especially at indoor venues, and limited ticket sales to ensure social distancing, officials said in the press statement.

The lineup of local and national headliners for the indie-music festival will be released in July, while pre-sale tickets will go live at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at undergroundmusicshowcase.com. Ticket prices have not been announced.

Editor’s note: John Wenzel previously did some promotional and technical work for The UMS back when it was a nonprofit, Denver Post-owned venture.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.