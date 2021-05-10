Firestone police investigate possible attempted child abduction

The Firestone Police Department is investigating a possible attempted child abduction reported Monday morning in Firestone, according to a department Facebook post.

According to the post, the attempted child abduction occurred about 7 a.m. Monday in the area of Timberline Avenue and Aspen Street. The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black and white long sleeve flannel shirt, dark blue jeans and a red baseball cap.

Calls to the Firestone Police Department for more information have not been returned.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Firestone Police Department at 303-833-0811.

This story is developing.