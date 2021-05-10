GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Large-lot residential project planned in…

Business

Large-lot residential project planned in Broomfield

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Mount Elbert Capital LLC, a local private equity firm with a focus on real estate assets, is planning to build a new custom home neighborhood at the northwest corner of 144th Avenue and Irving Street in Broomfield.

The project, known as Sawatch Meadows, will include seven one-acre lots on a nearly eight-acre parcel.

The site is owned by MEC, and there is one existing home which will be demolished as part of the development project, MEC co-founder Matt Muell told members of the Broomfield Planning and Zoning Commission during a March hearing on the plans.

Initially, MEC planned to include an office element, which would serve as a headquarters for the company’s data center development business arm. The company opted to change course and move forward with plans for a residential-only project after meetings with neighbors and city planners, Muell said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the development plan.

A public hearing on Sawatch Meadows’ final plat application will be Tuesday during the Broomfield City Council meeting.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Custom Monuments And Headstones

    Landmark Monuments creates custom monuments and headstones, memorial benches, private mausoleums and bronze memorial plaques. They also carry an inventory...
  2. Personalized Tax Planning

    Did you pay too much in taxes in 2020? Perhaps it’s time to look at personalized tax planning. Time to...
  3. Three Reasons To Plan Your Own Remembrance

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Here are three reasons to plan your own remembrance: You can...
  4. What Does Home Mean To You?

    What does home mean to you? A great location, for sure. Clean, modern spaces—inside and out. And a place you...
  5. It’s Boulder Hardwood Flooring

    Your trusted partner for new hardwood flooring? It’s Boulder Hardwood Flooring! The experienced installers provide homes and businesses with expertly...