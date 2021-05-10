GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Business

Local banks approved for branch openings, closures

A Fort Collins-based bank could be opening a new Western Slope branch and closing a Denver location, while two Denver-area institutions may be closing branches in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Bank of Colorado was approved this month by the Colorado Banking Division Board for a new branch at the Mesa Mall in Grand Junction at 2452 Patterson Road.

The Fort Collins institution has branches along the Front Range, including in Boulder, Longmont, Brighton, Greeley and Loveland.

Meanwhile, Bank of Colorado has also filed its intent with the banking division to close its downtown Denver branch at 1801 Broadway.

Greenwood Village-based NBH Bank, which operates as Community Banks of Colorado, intends to close seven Colorado branches, including one at 1270 Automation Drive in Windsor, according to Colorado’s monthly banking bulletin.

Lakewood’s FirstBank has also filed its intent to close its branch at 2100 N. Broadway in Boulder.

