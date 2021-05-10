Trial for former Boulder County deputies charged in transport death delayed due to COVID

The trial for two former Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged with killing a man while transporting him to detox has been delayed yet again after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19.

James O’Brien, 52, and Adam Lunn, 39, are both charged with manslaughter in the death of Demetrius Shankling, 23.

Both men entered not guilty pleas in the summer of 2019, but attorney requests and then delays related to the coronavirus pandemic have caused the trial to be postponed several times.

The two were set to start the jury selection portion of the trial Monday, with attorneys even going over submitted jury questionnaires and voir dire procedures at a status conference on Friday.

But according to a motion filed by Lunn’s attorney Friday afternoon, Lunn began feeling ill on Friday and went for a test that came back positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the trial was again pushed back, this time to Aug. 16.

Both men remain out of custody on personal recognizance bonds.

According to an arrest affidavit, O’Brien and Lunn were working an extra shift doing transport duties for the Addiction Recovery Center at 2:20 a.m. Sept. 9, 2018, when they were called by Boulder police to pick up Shankling at the corner of Ninth Street and Canyon Boulevard in Boulder.

Shankling was “cooperative but antagonistic” toward O’Brien and Lunn, and resisted getting into the van. According to body camera and transport van surveillance footage, the two deputies physically placed Shankling on his stomach with his hands behind his back on the floor of one of the transport van’s holding compartments, which contain benches with seat belts.

Shankling was 6 feet tall but was placed into the passenger-side rear compartment, which is less than 5 feet in length, according to the affidavit. For Shankling to fit, his legs had to be lifted off the floor and the deputies pressed on the compartment door to get it shut, causing Shankling’s left leg to get wedged against the inside of the door, according to the affidavit.

Shankling was in the van for 16 minutes while he was transported to the Addiction Recovery Center. When the deputies arrived at the Addiction Recovery Center, they found Shankling unresponsive and not breathing.

He was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital and then transferred to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood on Sept. 12, 2018. He died Oct. 6, 2018.

An autopsy report concluded Shankling died from “positional asphyxia with the combined toxic effects of ethanol and amphetamine contributing,” and the death was ruled a homicide.

Both deputies had received training about not placing a person handcuffed behind their back on their stomachs due to the risk of positional asphyxia, according to the affidavit.

Both deputies were initially placed on administrative leave in September 2018 following the incident, but after an internal investigation their employment with the sheriff’s office ended in March 2019.

O’Brien had been with the sheriff’s office since 1998; he was with the Morrison Police Department for two years prior. Lunn joined the sheriff’s office as a civilian crew boss in 2009 and was promoted to deputy in 2011.