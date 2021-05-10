GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Viridian Therapeutics reports earnings

Business

BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
Viridian Therapeutics (NYSE: VRDN) reported an $18.5 million net loss for the first quarter of 2021, with the drug manufacturer set to file investigational new drug applications with the FDA for both of its product candidates by the end of the year, according to earnings reports released last week.

That $18.5 million net loss is up 131% from $8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Viridian has $117.1 million remaining in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, which should provide it a runway through 2024, according to the earnings report.

Viridian reported $1.5 million in revenue on $20 million in expenses, up 75% from $828,000 and 126% from $8.8 million, respectively.

Viridian has two drugs as product candidates right now. VRDN-001 is designed to treat Thyroid Eye Disease and is in trials with data expected in the second quarter of 2022. VRDN-002 is a potential cancer drug that is also in trials, with data expected by mid-year 2022.

