As Boulder begins shift to in-person services, hybrid work environment to remain

When Boulder begins returning to in-person services during the summer, the city plans to transition into a hybrid work environment. Some people will continue to work from home; some will continue or return to in-person working; and others will do both.

“Organizations all over the country are wrestling with this right now, of what to do with their space,” Deputy City Manager Chris Meschuk said in Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting. “I think we’re going to be able to use this as a phenomenal learning opportunity.”

Tentatively, the city plans to continue with Boulder County Public Health’s current coronavirus safety guidance until June 30. There will be options for in-person meetings, both indoor and outdoor, and reservable office spaces available for city staff members.

In the second phase, from July 1 to Sept. 6, Boulder will begin developing and implementing its approach to reopening customer services. There will be additional meeting spaces and new hybrid workspaces available. Meschuk said this is the time when the City Council may begin returning to in-person meetings.

Starting Sept. 7, customer service desks will reopen at full capacity. All city office buildings will open with hybrid work enhancements and new hybrid work schedules will go into effect.

Moving forward, staff designated to work on what Boulder is calling its “workspace transformation” effort will begin working on some physical changes to city buildings to accommodate the hybrid environment as well as adaptations to the city’s human resources guidelines and policies and enhancements to support hybrid meetings and customer services.

At the start of the pandemic, the city terminated its lease at the Center Green building. Tangibly, this meant an $850,000 annual savings but also more than 100 employees were without a desk.

Boulder City Councilmember Adam Swetlik asked whether there might be an opportunity for additional savings, given the hybrid working environment moving forward. Meschuk confirmed that there would be.

Additionally, he reminded the Council that the city’s conversation about consolidation began before the pandemic.

“For several years we’ve been talking about really the future of our facilities and the needed consolidation of our city facilities as we look to the future and the opportunity that we have at Alpine-Balsam,” Meschuk said.

The city is planning for municipal offices when it redevelops the city-owned Alpine-Balsam site, formerly the Boulder Community Health hospital.

“In the ability to open the hub at Alpine-Balsam, we’ll be able to consolidate like four or five facilities, potentially up to six,” Meschuk said, adding that it would result in the demolition of several buildings that currently have city offices.

There also were questions from Mayor Sam Weaver and Councilmember Mark Wallach about whether vaccinations would be required for city staff and what percentage already have been inoculated, considering Boulder is moving toward reopening its facilities and allowing in-person work.

While staff are encouraged to get vaccinated, the city won’t be requiring it nor will it force people to disclose whether they have been vaccinated because it’s private health information. As guidance from Boulder County Public Health continues to evolve, so too will Boulder’s guidance for its staff, Meschuk noted.