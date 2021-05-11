At the Market: Rhubarb: The vegetable that thinks it’s a fruit

Boulder County Farmers Markets

It’s always a wonderful thing to wonder: How did someone think to take the stalk of a rhubarb (the leaves of which are inedible) and treat the vegetable as a fruit?

History tells us this vegetable-used-as-fruit started in Europe when sugar became more available, but all we can say is we’re happy they started this weird culinary tradition. Who grabs an otherwise inedible green and decides to make a dessert out of the stem? Who knows? We’re just grateful they did.

It’s an exciting time for the markets, so be on the lookout for rhubarb, strawberries, snap peas, asparagus and early tomatoes. In-person markets are now open Wednesday evenings in Boulder, and on Saturdays in Boulder, Longmont and Denver.

Curbside is available year-round in Boulder, Longmont, Denver and Lafayette. The weather is about to perk up soon! Pick up a hanging basket for your porch or balcony. We think everyone could use an outside breather.

Back to rhubarb: Cooks will slice the stems, like celery, and serve them as crunch in a salad. Where they can really shine is dessert. The stems are tart, cook down well, and respond quite well with sugar. Fresh rhubarb stems are glossy and range in hue from green and pink to green and red.

This week’s recipe is a very classic rhubarb crumble from our staff. You can serve it as is, with creme anglaise or a whipped cream, but we think it’s best under a scoop of good vanilla ice cream.

Classic Rhubarb Crumble

Topping:

1 cup flour

⅓ cup rolled oats

¾ cup sugar

5 tablespoons melted butter

½ cup chopped nuts (walnuts, pecans, or hazelnuts)

Pinch of salt

Rhubarb:

2 pounds chopped rhubarb

⅓ cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions:

Combine all of the topping ingredients except the butter into a bowl.

Add the butter and mush with your hands until it resembles large crumbles. Refrigerate the crumbles, or, if making ahead, your freezer.

Toss the rhubarb ingredients together in a bowl and pour into a pie pan or small baking dish.

Scatter the topping crumbles on top.

Bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees until golden and bubbly. Serve with creme anglaise, whipped cream or ice cream.

If you make this recipe show us your photos! We’re on Instagram at @BCFM.

At the market this week

We are delighted to be selling hanging baskets to beautify your outdoor spaces. We have snap peas and strawberries. We also have asparagus, farm-fresh eggs, tamales, cheeses, potatoes in every hue, kombucha, beets, carrots, boneless pork, honey, granola, mushrooms, fresh-baked bread, many flavors of pretzels, and so much more. Boulder Wednesday evening markets are open! No reservations required, but you can make them here: bcfm.org/boulder-wednesday/. In person-markets are open in Longmont, Boulder and Denver every Saturday. No reservations required, but they can be made at bcfm.org/boulder-saturday/ for Boulder and bcfm.org/longmont-saturday/ for Longmont. Curbside pickup is available in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Denver. Shop online at bcfm.org.