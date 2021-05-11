Rep. Ken Buck: Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was a ‘true hero’

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was described as a hero and deserving commendation beyond what can be offered by U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, during remarks he delivered Tuesday on the House floor.

Talley’s end of watch was March 22, 2021, as he entered Boulder’s King Soopers grocery store to confront a gunman who had opened fire in the store on unarmed customers. The National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund indicates Talley is among 19 law enforcement officers that have been killed by firearms-related causes in 2021 and among 97 officers killed in the line of duty in 2021.

“By racing to the scene and not hesitating to directly confront the armed suspect, Officer Talley undoubtedly saved countless lives,” Buck said. “His heroic actions and remarkable bravery stand as a stark reminder of the danger that law enforcement officers face every time they pin on their badge.”

Talley died as a result of the shooting. Buck termed the officer as the “Best of America,” citing his bravery, selflessness, and courage.

A mid-career change led Talley into law enforcement service, Buck pointed out in his comments, citing his commitment to faith, family and his community.

“His deeply held convictions are admirable, and his sacrifice deserves commendations that our human institutions are unable to offer,” Buck said. “Colorado will be forever grateful for his bravery and determination. On March 22, 2021, Colorado lost a dedicated guardian of the public, a family man, and a person of faith.”

Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, 21, is believed to have been the gunman who killed nine civilians and Talley, using a semi-automatic Ruger AR-556 pistol and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 32 counts of attempted murder, including against 11 police officers. His next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

“The circumstances that prompt this recognition of Officer Talley fill me with sorrow at the human cost of the gunman’s crimes, but it also fills me with a solemn pride and gratitude to know of [Talley’s] resolute character and courage in the face of imminent danger,” Buck said. “I want to extend my deepest condolences to Officer Talley’s family, friends, fellow officers and community. I am humbled and honored to recognize Officer Talley’s service and sacrifice.”

Talley exemplified the definition of a “true hero” and his sacrifice will never be forgotten, Buck said.