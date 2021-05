Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported on May 11, 2021

New cases: 21

Total cases: 23,389

Total hospitalizations: 804

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 33

Daily discharges: 7

Total deaths: 255

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 78.9

7-day percent positivity: 3.0%

Colorado case data

Total cases: 524,190

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,520

Total deaths among cases: 6,357

Total hospitalizations: 28,650

Total tested: 2,960,718

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 25

New monitoring tests: 178

Spring semester total cases since May 10: 0

Current isolation space use: 0.4%

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 13

Total staff quarantined: 0

Total students quarantined: 190

BVSD elementary schools

Emerald: 3 cases; 8 students quarantined

Fireside: 2 cases; 41 students quarantined

Meadowlark Pre-K-8: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined

University Hill: 1 case; 25 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Casey: 1 case; 11 students quarantined

Centennial: 1 case; 12 students quarantined

Louisville: 2 active cases; 25 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 1 case; 18 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 47

Total staff active cases: 2

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 2 student cases

Burlington: 1 student case

Central: 1 student case; 1 staff case

Erie: 1 student case

Indian Peaks: 3 student cases

Longmont Estates: 1 student case

Northridge: 1 student case

Soaring Heights PK-8: 5 student cases; 1 staff case

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 2 student cases

Coal Ridge: 3 student cases

Erie: 1 student case

Mead: 4 student cases

Sunset: 1 student case

Westview: 2 student cases

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 2 student cases

Frederick: 4 student cases

Longmont: 3 student cases

Mead: 2 student cases

Niwot: 3 student cases

Silver Creek: 1 student case

Skyline: 1 student case

SVVSD other departments

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 3 student cases

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.