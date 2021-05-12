GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police to host memorial service

Local News

Boulder police to host memorial service

The Boulder Police Department on Friday will have its annual memorial for officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in front of the department at 1805 33rd St. in Boulder. The event will be streamed live from the city’s website as well as through the Boulder Police Twitter account at Twitter.com/BoulderPolice.

At the event, speeches will be given by Chief Maris Herold, Mayor Sam Weaver and City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde. Herold will also present the Medal of Honor posthumously to Boulder Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the mass shooting at King Soopers in South Boulder in March.

“This week marks the beginning of National Police Week, which is when law enforcement agencies across the country take the time to honor and remember law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities,” according to a police department news release.

