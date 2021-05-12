GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County,…

News
Health

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported on May 12, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the person who died was in their 40s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility.

New cases: 4

Total cases: 23,393

Total hospitalizations: 805

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 37

Daily discharges: 4

Total deaths: 256

New deaths: 1

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 68.2

7-day percent positivity: 2.5%

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 526,687
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,546
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,402
  • Total hospitalizations: 28,960
  • Total tested: 2,972,013

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 1
  • New diagnostic tests: 101
  • New monitoring tests: 183
  • Spring semester total cases since May 10: 1
  • Current isolation space use: 1%

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 14
  • Total staff quarantined: 0
  • Total students quarantined: 190

BVSD elementary schools

  • Emerald: 3 cases; 8 students quarantined
  • Fireside: 2 cases; 41 students quarantined
  • Meadowlark Pre-K-8: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined
  • University Hill: 1 case; 25 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

  • Casey: 1 case; 11 students quarantined
  • Centennial: 1 case; 12 students quarantined
  • Louisville: 2 cases; 25 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

  • Boulder: 2 cases; 23 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases:  53
  • Total staff active cases: 4

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 2 student cases
  • Black Rock: 1 student case
  • Blue Mountain: 1 student case
  • Burlington: 1 student case
  • Central: 2 student cases; 1 staff case
  • Erie: 1 student case
  • Indian Peaks: 3 student cases
  • Longmont Estates: 1 student case
  • Mead: 2 student cases; 1 staff case
  • Northridge: 1 student case
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 5 student cases; 1 staff case
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 2 student cases
  • Coal Ridge: 3 student cases
  • Erie: 1 student case
  • Mead: 4 student cases
  • Sunset: 2 student cases
  • Trail Ridge: 2 student cases
  • Westview: 2 student cases

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 2 student cases
  • Frederick: 4 student cases
  • Longmont: 3 student cases
  • Mead: 2 student cases
  • Niwot: 3 student cases

SVVSD other departments

  • LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 student cases
  • Central Administration: 1 staff case

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

More in Health

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. On-Demand Concert From The Longmont Chorale

    A special on-demand concert from the Longmont Chorale is ready for your viewing enjoyment! Rutter’s Mass of the Children—an online...
  2. Is Your Dog A Happy Hound?

    Is your dog a happy hound? According to a recent tail-wagging survey, the happiest dogs are found at Happy Hounds...
  3. Custom Monuments And Headstones

    Landmark Monuments creates custom monuments and headstones, memorial benches, private mausoleums and bronze memorial plaques. They also carry an inventory...
  4. Personalized Tax Planning

    Did you pay too much in taxes in 2020? Perhaps it’s time to look at personalized tax planning. Time to...
  5. Three Reasons To Plan Your Own Remembrance

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Here are three reasons to plan your own remembrance: You can...