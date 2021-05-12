Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported on May 12, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the person who died was in their 40s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility.
New cases: 4
Total cases: 23,393
Total hospitalizations: 805
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 37
Daily discharges: 4
Total deaths: 256
New deaths: 1
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 68.2
7-day percent positivity: 2.5%
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 526,687
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,546
- Total deaths among cases: 6,402
- Total hospitalizations: 28,960
- Total tested: 2,972,013
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 1
- New diagnostic tests: 101
- New monitoring tests: 183
- Spring semester total cases since May 10: 1
- Current isolation space use: 1%
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 14
- Total staff quarantined: 0
- Total students quarantined: 190
BVSD elementary schools
- Emerald: 3 cases; 8 students quarantined
- Fireside: 2 cases; 41 students quarantined
- Meadowlark Pre-K-8: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined
- University Hill: 1 case; 25 students quarantined
BVSD middle schools
- Casey: 1 case; 11 students quarantined
- Centennial: 1 case; 12 students quarantined
- Louisville: 2 cases; 25 students quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 2 cases; 23 students quarantined
*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 53
- Total staff active cases: 4
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 2 student cases
- Black Rock: 1 student case
- Blue Mountain: 1 student case
- Burlington: 1 student case
- Central: 2 student cases; 1 staff case
- Erie: 1 student case
- Indian Peaks: 3 student cases
- Longmont Estates: 1 student case
- Mead: 2 student cases; 1 staff case
- Northridge: 1 student case
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 5 student cases; 1 staff case
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 2 student cases
- Coal Ridge: 3 student cases
- Erie: 1 student case
- Mead: 4 student cases
- Sunset: 2 student cases
- Trail Ridge: 2 student cases
- Westview: 2 student cases
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 2 student cases
- Frederick: 4 student cases
- Longmont: 3 student cases
- Mead: 2 student cases
- Niwot: 3 student cases
SVVSD other departments
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 student cases
- Central Administration: 1 staff case
*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.