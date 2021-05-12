Delays expected as CDOT repaves Boulder Canyon as part of ongoing repairs after 2013 floods

Motorists on Thursday can expect delays on Colo. 119 in Boulder Canyon as the Colorado Department of Transportation works to complete paving on the roadway.

CDOT on Thursday will begin smoothing down the asphalt and spraying the road with an adhesive to help the asphalt stick. The work should be completed in the same day, said Michelle Peulen, communications manager with CDOT.

The road work is one of CDOT’s “punch list items” it needs to complete before wrapping up its two-year project to repair damage the road sustained in the 2013 flood, Peulen said.

Delays will resume next week when CDOT begins adding rumble strips to the center of the road, she said. It is unclear which days next week the strips will be added.