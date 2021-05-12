Donors endow Teri Leiker CU Boulder marching band scholarship

University of Colorado Boulder Golden Buffalo Marching Band students will benefit for years to come through an endowed scholarship created to honor Teri Leiker, an avid Buffs fan and band supporter who died in the King Soopers shooting on March 22.

Community members have raised $28,000 for the scholarship fund so far, said band director and Assistant Professor Matthew Dockendorf, which means there’s enough funding to make it an endowed, or permanent, scholarship.

The scholarship began when community members, alumni and spouses Marty Coffin Evans and Robert Trembly donated $10,000 in Leiker’s honor. Evans and Trembly wanted the donation to benefit band members who exhibited Leiker’s spirit, energy and pride for the marching band, Dockendorf said

Leiker was known for showing up at the Stampede on Pearl Street before the band itself and striking up conversations about the band or the upcoming game when members arrived.

“Having grown up in the College of Music family, reading about Teri’s great love and spirit for the marching band and the Stampede, having known her as a customer at King Soopers — it seemed like such a wonderful way to honor her, to make something happy out of a sad and tragic situation,” Evans said.

“This way she can still be remembered for decades and the students who receive it will know that she was one of their biggest fans,” Evans added.

Dockendorf said he was grateful for the donors who gave to the scholarship fund, whether $10 or $1,000, so that it was able to pass the $25,000 mark to become endowed.

“It’s amazing to see all the support and all the people who recognized and knew Teri and wanted to make sure her memory lives through this scholarship,” he said.

The band is also planning to have a moment of remembrance for Leiker as soon as they’re able to participate in the Stampede on Pearl Street, Dockendorf said.

Donations to the scholarship can still be made at bit.ly/3eDU2Td.