Junkyard Social Club turns the museum concept on its head with innovative space for all ages

During 2020, many of us attempted to learn a new skill or finally tackle that deep clean we’d been putting off. While some baked garden focaccia, organized their spice racks and alphabetized their record collections, Jill Katzenberger was busy looking over blueprints, sanding and drilling.

As executive director of Junkyard Social Club — an eclectic Boulder coffeehouse meets beer garden, meets adventure playground, meets rebel museum, set to hopefully open near the end of summer — much of her time has been occupied by bringing this creative vision, located at 2525 Frontier Ave., Unit A, to life.

Katzenberger has gotten folks of all ages excited about science and engineering by developing a series of engaging and hands-on STEAM programs throughout the Front Range. She also is a member of The Fractal Society, a Boulder-based circus arts collective. She sees the future space as a locale that could easily host the two.

Junkyard is a spot that will cater to a diverse cross-section of folks with live open-air performances, workshops, demos and more.

With tinges of Burning Man, such as the towering giraffe sculpture constructed from old scrap metal, wheels and upcycled machine parts by Denver-based artist Mitch Hoffman, Junkyard Social Club lends itself to plenty of Instagram-worthy content.

Unconventional and inviting, the large space is built to foster wonder and curiosity. It’s a spot where folks can tap into some critical thinking and then reward themselves with a refreshing beer or oat milk latte.

Some ticketed events will start as early as this month.

Organizers created a fundraising campaign through Givebutter and while the first monetary goal of $40,000 was exceeded, Katzenberger said this initial financial support is just the beginning. Donations are still being accepted and will go to help the nonprofit reach a variety of goals and offer diverse programing for free or at low costs.

Admission will be $10 for children ages 3–14 and all others can enter the funky space at no charge.

We caught up with the entrepreneur to find out more about what inspired her latest venture, what she hopes it will foster within the community and some of the quirky details visitors can expect.

Daily Camera: Love that you are creating such an eclectic space for our community. What inspired you to bring Junkyard Social to Boulder?

Jill Katzenberger: The concept first began with a small group of mostly locals and parents under the group name, The Hopper. We wondered why Boulder didn’t have a hands-on science museum. We talked to lots of folks and started offering educational programs and in the process learned that Boulder needed something different. We decided to turn the traditional “destination” museum on its head by starting with community. We want to create a space where people visit often, where they feel a true sense of belonging. We began imagining a funky, coffee house/beer garden with layers of discovery and exploration on top. We want learning to feel like play and we want it to happen in an environment that welcomes you to be a part of its creation and evolution.

DC: What are you hoping Junkyard Social provides visitors?

JK: We hope that all ages feel inspired at the Junkyard Social Club. It’s an intergenerational space, where parents can get together and socialize like adults and children can play like kids, all together — like a village. The Junkyard Social Club will offer food, drinks and open-ended play in addition to hands-on, maker workshops, performances, immersive experiences and next-level dance parties. We want to empower our community with the skills, tools and support they need to take risks and create the world that they want to live in.

DC: What can you tell us about the treehouse DJ booth and some of the other zany features you hope to incorporate into this unique setting?

JK: Our installations have multiple intentions. They can be whatever a child imagines in the moment, but creativity shouldn’t end with childhood. The treehouse will be a spot for kids to climb and explore, but it will also make the perfect perch for a DJ. We’re turning a gutted-out school bus into a plush lounge, where kids can have a tea party and adults can meet to hatch a plan. Our Cubicle, a multi-level labyrinth of wooden cubes, is not only a climbable play feature, but it also serves as the scaffold for design challenges and site-specific dance performances. We’ll have an adult-sized swing set, a performance stage with maze tunnels beneath it and a little Dr. Seuss garden with a life-size giraffe built out of rusty junk.

DC: I know you have a crowdfunding campaign going and that it has exceeded its dollar-amount goal. What’s your take on the overwhelming amount of community support for this project?

JK: We are amazed and humbled by the support that we’ve received and we’re constantly receiving comments like, “This is exactly what Boulder needs, can’t wait to bring the grandkids,” “I love making stuff and I’d love to support if you need any help building, painting, etc.” and this great one: “Sooo delighted to see us reverting to our best ways; enough of the sanitized, Caucasian-centric, corporate model of everything. I want homemade; I want quirky; I want original; ephemeral, human-scale, thoughtful, totally inclusive ways of being. Banish posh; reinstate folk.” People are clearly yearning for a different kind of space where they can create, play, connect and be themselves. We’ve seen a lot of excitement from people to get outside and help build, too.

As a nonprofit, we can’t make the dream happen without community support. While we’ve reached our first financial goal, that was really just the bare minimum. We can do so much more with additional resources. We want to outfit our makerspace with tools, we want to contract local artists to paint interior murals and we want to create a fund to reduce financial barriers and offer weekly programs for free.

DC: When do you anticipate a grand opening and can we expect small on-site programs prior to the official reveal?

JK: We hope to be open by the end of the summer with a coffee shop, full bar, indoor and outdoor play structures, stage and a rotating fleet of food trucks. We are currently offering private, sneak-peek experiences for individual families. We will be launching our inaugural summer camp program in June. Folks can check our website for future events, programs and updates on our grand opening, and if they’re excited and they want to see this thing happen sooner, they should certainly consider donating.