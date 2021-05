King Soopers officials said Wednesday the goal is to reopen the Table Mesa store, where a gunman killed 10 people March 22, by late fall.

King Soopers spokesperson Jessica Trowbridge said the company is working to expedite renovations of the store and that the interior and exterior will be redesigned.

“We are resilient. We are in this together. And we are Boulder Strong,” Trowbridge said.

This is a developing story.