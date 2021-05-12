SVVSD students start Diversify Your Narrative chapter

Rakhi Kataria, a junior at Longmont’s Silver Creek High School, experienced hateful stereotypes about her Indian heritage and didn’t see herself reflected in the curriculum.

Reading about similar experiences of other students on social media, she decided to start a local chapter of the student-led Diversify Our Narrative movement.

“I really resonated with those experiences,” she said. “I was like — what can I do in my community to make sure that other students don’t feel that way. It’s become this amazing program.”

The 14 members of Diversify Our Narrative’s St. Vrain Valley School District chapter are working collaboratively with district leaders to add more perspectives in the books students read and in teachers’ lessons.

The goal of Diversify Our Narrative, co-founded by two Stanford University students, is for every high school language arts class to include at least one book written by a person of color that’s also about the experiences of people of color. Students in the neighboring Boulder Valley School District also started a Diversify Our Narrative chapter last year.

The St. Vrain students talked about their work at Wednesday’s school board meeting as part of an overall update on the district’s equity work.

Zac Chase, secondary language arts coordinator, said the district’s goal is to provide at least one text option that includes marginalized and underrepresented populations as authors and protagonists in the reading choices offered to students each quarter.

“We want to really combat what’s a very monolithic experience that we found in our previous curricula,” he said.

For social studies, the district is making changes in response to legislation passed in 2019, House Bill 1192, which requires districts to teach about specific marginalized groups as part of its civics and history classes.

A 20-teacher leadership team will work this summer to develop a list of texts linked to unit lesson plans that include diverse narratives, said K-12 Social Studies Coordinator Jenny Pettit. The texts also will need to address state standards, provide a balanced approach by including positive and uplifting stories along with those highlighting struggles, she said.

The Diversify Our Narrative students said police brutality, a history of anti-blackness and both personal and systemic racism are all issues that need to be addressed by exposing students to different narratives and encouraging productive dialogue. Including literature that’s anti-racist is another request.

Students of color and LGBTQ students, they added, need to see authors, characters and narratives that represent them.

Reese Ransweiler, a junior at Niwot High, said she started thinking about the curriculum diversity after she came out a year and a half ago.

“I realized there was no representation of my experience in the classroom and through our education system,” she said. “I know a lot of people had a lot of fear around coming out because of the lack of representation they saw in their everyday life.”

For Lilia Alizadeh, a junior at Silver Creek, her interest came from realizing that some of the views of her classmates “stemmed from a place of ignorance.”

“I wanted to find the root of that problem, and that’s from the education system,” she said.

They’ve created social studies text recommendations for middle and high school students and organized the national Diversify Our Narrative language arts book list to correspond to the district’s grade level essential questions. Their next steps include leading a session at the district’s inaugural Equity Summit in July and encouraging teachers to pilot their recommended texts.