CDPHE reports 8 coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County

The state reported eight new coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County this week, including at a youth sports club, several restaurants and a rehabilitation center.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s weekly outbreak report, released Wednesday, shows.outbreaks were determined at Boco Volleyball Club, Longmont; Little People’s Landing, Louisville; Subway, Boulder; Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Longmont; FedEx Ship Center, Boulder County; Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta, Longmont; My Second Home Bilingual Nursery & School, Lafayette; and Accel at Longmont.

According to state data, the outbreak at BoCo Volleyball Club,10345 Ute Highway, Longmont, was determined May 5 and involved three attendee cases, although officials with the organization said only two players tested positive for COVID-19.

“We did have two cases on one of our 14 (year old) teams,” said Tatum McKenzie, owner and executive director of the BoCo Volleyball Club. “Both were positive after a tournament we attended in Loveland.”

McKenzie said one player tested positive April 23. The other player who tested positive did not inform BoCo Volleyball Club. McKenzie said she learned about the case when BCPH contacted her May 4.

Following the outbreak, the team quarantined for 10 days, she said. The players have since recovered and no other players have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is our first outbreak,” McKenzie said. “We have been pretty good. We have been going since June of last year. We try to keep everything socially distanced.”

According to state data, the outbreak at Wahoo’s Fish Taco,1087 S. Hover St., Longmont, was determined May 10 and involved two staff members.

Carol Schauer, director of operations for Wahoo’s Colorado, wrote in an email that one staff member at Wahoo’s in Longmont tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“The staff member was immediately removed from the schedule, and we contacted the Boulder health authorities,” she wrote. “Before we heard back from them, all of our staff members were tested on Monday and per protocol and common sense caution, our business was thoroughly sanitized.”

Schauer said all staff members except one tested negative for COVID-19. Soon after it was reported, the staff member with the inconclusive test had a child in their home test positive for the virus. After testing a second time, the staff member did test positive for COVID-19.

Before both staff members can return to work, they must test negative for the virus, Schauer said.

The outbreak at Little People’s Landing, 215 Century Circle, Louisville, was determined May 12 and involved four attendee cases, according to state data Officials with Little People’s Landing not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

State data reports the outbreak at Subway, 5280 Spine Road, Boulder, was determined May 10 and involved four staff cases. Officials with Subway did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

The outbreak at FedEx Ship Center, Boulder County was determined May 6and involved five staff cases, according to state data. The Daily Camera was unable to confirm which center in the county is the site the outbreak, and officials with FedEx did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

An outbreak at Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta, 2321 Clover Basin Drive, Longmont, was determined May 5 and involved four staff cases, according to state data. Officials with Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

The outbreak at My Second Home Bilingual Nursery & School, Lafayette, was determined May 7 and involved three attendee cases, state data shows. The Daily Camera was unable to confirm which Lafayette location had the outbreak because officials with My Second Home Bilingual Nursery & School did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

A recent outbreak at Accel at Longmont, 1960 S. Fordham St., Longmont was determined May 4and involved two staff cases. Accel has had two previous outbreaks, one in March and one in November. Officials with Accel at Longmont did not respond Thursday to requests for comment in time for publication.

An outbreak at Jumpstart Childcare Center & Preschool in Longmont that was determined April 27 was reported resolved Tuesday.