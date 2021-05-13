CU Boulder, Boulder County receive $400K scholarship grant

University of Colorado Boulder and Boulder County have received $400,000 in new grant funding for scholarships that will support an additional 65 first-generation students in low-income families in attending CU Boulder this fall.

Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative grants require matching funds and, once fully funded, will provide $800,000 in scholarships to students.

“It is a pipeline for CU Boulder to create more equity and increase accessibility and affordability of higher education,” said Rosie Allen, assistant director of student success and scholarships. “Our goal is to support students in our own backyard with these types of resources.”

CU Boulder will match the grant funding as well as provide support for students in addition to the scholarships, Allen said, such as professional development and college readiness workshops.

One of the grants will fund scholarships for 16 high school graduates from Boulder County who will attend CU Boulder this fall.

“These students, for whom college may be otherwise inaccessible, will get closer to financially affording a degree and also accessing the support they deserve to join the CU system and graduate,” said Boulder County Commissioner Marta Loachamin in a statement.

COSI scholarships are typically $3,000 per year and can be renewed annually for up to five years, Allen said. The university helps students who need additional funding to obtain other scholarships and support for their education.

A second COSI grant will provide funding for 50 students pursuing careers in “critical industries” at CU Boulder. About 300 CU Boulder students from Colorado currently receive COSI scholarships.

Students who qualify for the scholarships are still being selected from Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts, Allen said.

CU Boulder has previously partnered with the “I Have A Dream” Foundation of Boulder County on the COSI grants, Allen said, and continues to work closely with the foundation.

The “I Have A Dream” Foundation provides mentoring and support for low-income youths from elementary school through college, as well as higher education tuition assistance.

“COSI as a grant and scholarship opportunity is very important to us because we know first-generation students in Boulder County are facing much greater barriers than other students in getting funding,” said Keelin McGill, director of college and career at the foundation.

One of the unique benefits of the scholarship is that it provides renewable funding throughout a student’s time in college, Allen said.

“This is a multi-year scholarship families can count on and help them plan for successive years,” Allen said.

The scholarships are “first dollar” awards, which means they can be used for room, board, books and tuition.

“Scholarships are everything to students who might not have funding directly from their folks,” McGill said.