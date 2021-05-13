Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported on May 13, 2021

New cases: 1
Total cases: 23,394
Total hospitalizations: 806
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 35
Daily discharges: 7
Total deaths: 256
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 61.1
7-day percent positivity: 2.3%
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 14.1%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 55.1%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 69.2%
Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 2, 2021
- Boulder: 59
- Longmont: 126
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 39
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 34
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,168.3
- Erie: 5,225.8
- Lafayette: 6,156.0
- Longmont: 8,172.1
- Louisville: 5,104.3
- Lyons: 3,859.3
- Nederland: 1,818.2
- Superior: 3,876.7
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,722.0
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 62.7%
- Hospitalizations: 55.0%
- Deaths: 75.1%
- Latino
- Cases: 32.0%
- Hospitalizations: 37.4%
- Deaths: 17.6%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.4%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 1.3%
- Hospitalizations: 0.9%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic
- Cases: 0.3%
- Hospitalizations: 0.5%
- Deaths: 0.4%
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 528,533
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,556
- Total deaths among cases: 6,423
- Total hospitalizations: 29,062
- Total tested: 2,982,250
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 1
- New diagnostic tests: 24
- New monitoring tests: 139
- Spring semester total cases since May 10: 2
- Current isolation space use: 1%
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 17
- Total staff quarantined: 0
- Total students quarantined: 257
BVSD elementary schools
- Emerald: 3 cases; 8 students quarantined
- Eisenhower: 1 case; 19 students quarantined
- Eldorado Pre-K-8: 1 case; 20 students quarantined
- Fireside: 2 cases; 41 students quarantined
- Meadowlark Pre-K-8: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined
- Ryan: 1 case; 23 students quarantined
- University Hill: 1 case; 25 students quarantined
BVSD middle schools
- Casey: 1 case; 11 students quarantined
- Centennial: 1 case; 12 students quarantined
- Louisville: 2 cases; 25 students quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 2 cases; 23 students quarantined
*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 54
- Total staff active cases: 4
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student case
- Black Rock: 1 student case
- Blue Mountain: 2 student cases
- Burlington: 1 student case
- Central: 2 student cases
- Indian Peaks: 3 student cases
- Legacy: 1 student case
- Longmont Estates: 1 student case
- Mead: 2 student cases; 2 staff cases
- Northridge: 1 student case
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 5 student cases; 1 staff case
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 1 student case
- Coal Ridge: 3 student cases
- Longs Peak: 1 student case
- Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 1 student case
- Mead: 4 student cases
- Sunset: 2 student cases
- Trail Ridge: 2 student cases
- Westview: 1 student case
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 2 student cases
- Frederick: 5 student cases
- Longmont: 3 student cases
- Mead: 2 student cases
- Niwot: 4 student cases
SVVSD other departments
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 student cases
- Central Administration: 1 staff case
*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.