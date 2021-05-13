Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported on May 13, 2021

New cases: 1

Total cases: 23,394

Total hospitalizations: 806

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 35

Daily discharges: 7

Total deaths: 256

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 61.1

7-day percent positivity: 2.3%

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 14.1%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 55.1%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 69.2%

Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 2, 2021

Boulder: 59

Longmont: 126

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 39

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 34

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,168.3

Erie: 5,225.8

Lafayette: 6,156.0

Longmont: 8,172.1

Louisville: 5,104.3

Lyons: 3,859.3

Nederland: 1,818.2

Superior: 3,876.7

Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,722.0

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 62.7% Hospitalizations: 55.0% Deaths: 75.1%

Latino Cases: 32.0% Hospitalizations: 37.4% Deaths: 17.6%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.4% Deaths: 1.3%



All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 1.3% Hospitalizations: 0.9% Deaths: 1.3%

American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic Cases: 0.3% Hospitalizations: 0.5% Deaths: 0.4%



Colorado case data

Total cases: 528,533

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,556

Total deaths among cases: 6,423

Total hospitalizations: 29,062

Total tested: 2,982,250

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 1

New diagnostic tests: 24

New monitoring tests: 139

Spring semester total cases since May 10: 2

Current isolation space use: 1%

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 17

Total staff quarantined: 0

Total students quarantined: 257

BVSD elementary schools

Emerald: 3 cases; 8 students quarantined

Eisenhower: 1 case; 19 students quarantined

Eldorado Pre-K-8: 1 case; 20 students quarantined

Fireside: 2 cases; 41 students quarantined

Meadowlark Pre-K-8: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined

Ryan: 1 case; 23 students quarantined

University Hill: 1 case; 25 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Casey: 1 case; 11 students quarantined

Centennial: 1 case; 12 students quarantined

Louisville: 2 cases; 25 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 2 cases; 23 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 54

Total staff active cases: 4

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 student case

Black Rock: 1 student case

Blue Mountain: 2 student cases

Burlington: 1 student case

Central: 2 student cases

Indian Peaks: 3 student cases

Legacy: 1 student case

Longmont Estates: 1 student case

Mead: 2 student cases; 2 staff cases

Northridge: 1 student case

Soaring Heights PK-8: 5 student cases; 1 staff case

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 student case

Coal Ridge: 3 student cases

Longs Peak: 1 student case

Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 1 student case

Mead: 4 student cases

Sunset: 2 student cases

Trail Ridge: 2 student cases

Westview: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 2 student cases

Frederick: 5 student cases

Longmont: 3 student cases

Mead: 2 student cases

Niwot: 4 student cases

SVVSD other departments

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 student cases

Central Administration: 1 staff case

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.