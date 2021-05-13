GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Health

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported on May 13, 2021

New cases: 1

Total cases: 23,394

Total hospitalizations: 806

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 35

Daily discharges: 7

Total deaths: 256

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 61.1

7-day percent positivity: 2.3%

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 14.1%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 55.1%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 69.2%

Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 2, 2021

  • Boulder: 59
  • Longmont: 126
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 39
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 34

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 8,168.3
  • Erie: 5,225.8
  • Lafayette: 6,156.0
  • Longmont: 8,172.1
  • Louisville: 5,104.3
  • Lyons: 3,859.3
  • Nederland: 1,818.2
  • Superior: 3,876.7
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,722.0

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 62.7%
    • Hospitalizations: 55.0%
    • Deaths: 75.1%
  • Latino
    • Cases: 32.0%
    • Hospitalizations: 37.4%
    • Deaths: 17.6%
  • Black
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.4%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races
    • Cases: 1.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.9%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic
    • Cases: 0.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.5%
    • Deaths: 0.4%

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 528,533
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,556
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,423
  • Total hospitalizations: 29,062
  • Total tested: 2,982,250

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 1
  • New diagnostic tests: 24
  • New monitoring tests: 139
  • Spring semester total cases since May 10: 2
  • Current isolation space use: 1%

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 17
  • Total staff quarantined: 0
  • Total students quarantined: 257

BVSD elementary schools

  • Emerald: 3 cases; 8 students quarantined
  • Eisenhower: 1 case; 19 students quarantined
  • Eldorado Pre-K-8: 1 case; 20 students quarantined 
  • Fireside: 2 cases; 41 students quarantined
  • Meadowlark Pre-K-8: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined
  • Ryan: 1 case; 23 students quarantined
  • University Hill: 1 case; 25 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

  • Casey: 1 case; 11 students quarantined
  • Centennial: 1 case; 12 students quarantined
  • Louisville: 2 cases; 25 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

  • Boulder: 2 cases; 23 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 54
  • Total staff active cases: 4

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 1 student case
  • Black Rock: 1 student case
  • Blue Mountain: 2 student cases
  • Burlington: 1 student case
  • Central: 2 student cases
  • Indian Peaks: 3 student cases
  • Legacy: 1 student case
  • Longmont Estates: 1 student case
  • Mead: 2 student cases; 2 staff cases
  • Northridge: 1 student case
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 5 student cases; 1 staff case
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 1 student case
  • Coal Ridge: 3 student cases
  • Longs Peak: 1 student case
  • Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 1 student case
  • Mead: 4 student cases
  • Sunset: 2 student cases
  • Trail Ridge: 2 student cases
  • Westview: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 2 student cases
  • Frederick: 5 student cases
  • Longmont: 3 student cases
  • Mead: 2 student cases
  • Niwot: 4 student cases

SVVSD other departments

  • LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 student cases
  • Central Administration: 1 staff case

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

