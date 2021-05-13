Parlando students perform new works from modern, diverse composers

With the arrival of the pandemic, Parlando School of Musical Arts — that normally would welcome students to its headquarters at Dairy Arts Center — had to quickly adapt to virtual lessons. While most in-person classes remain halted, creativity, collaboration and the desire to explore new works hasn’t dwindled for the nonprofit.

On Saturday, the organization will premiere its Commissioned Composer Project, a variety of pre-recorded performances featuring fresh original works by four renowned modern-day composers and performed by Parlando students.

“I had the idea for this project last summer,” said Elle Taylor, Parlando’s director of creativity and engagement. “When so many arts institutions had shut down and we were able to remain open, I wanted to leverage our position and find ways to reach out and connect with other artists to help keep our community alive and thriving. Classical music is often rightly criticized for being too white, male and dead — but classical music is also alive and being created right now in our own communities.”

While a small group will gather at Boulder’s Embassy Suites on Canyon Boulevard for a watch party, the public can view the piece featuring six new works online via Zoom. There is no fee for viewing, but donations are encouraged.

Kansas City-based composer and performer, Kameron Sheffield — a creative who has penned music for film and television, including the highly-popular HBO series “Westworld” — is one of the professionals Parlando enlisted for its latest project.

“Courtney Bostwick — a voice teacher at Parlando — premiered my piece ‘Metamorphosis’ at University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2019,” said Sheffield. “She contacted me when they were in the early stages of the process. I would say that working with the students has been the most rewarding aspect. I have really loved creating something to push them musically and watching how they’ve all worked through it. I think they have grown and I’ve learned a ton about myself and about composing all the while.”

Students and composers connected via video chatting in the months leading up to the recordings.

Sheffield’s approach to music comes from a place of focusing on what auditory pictures notes can make, what he refers to as “sound art.”

“The inspiration behind ‘Two Peas’ was quarantine,” Sheffield said. “It’s about how our relationships with those close to us can become strained due to forced closeness.”

“Two Peas” will be performed as a flute duet, while Sheffield’s other contribution, “A Night at the Cinema,” is designed for trumpet and fixed media.

“With ‘A Night at the Cinema,’ I collaborated with Autumn Baldwin on the idea for the piece,” Sheffield said. “We bonded over film music, so I decided to create a little ‘movie,’ just without the actual picture.”

Another composer, Rebecca LaShelle of Denver, will be featured in Parlando’s video offering with a theatrical work.

“Elle Tyler performed a duet that I composed called ‘The Great Escape’ with Rose Lachman and after we were finished with the recording session, she reached out to me to see if I would be interested in working on this project,” LaShelle said.

In LaShelle’s “Water Nixie”— for violin and piano — the instruments take on the personas of two separate characters, a water nixie and a woodsman.

LaShelle has had a long-running fascination with water Nixies, European folkloric fairy guardians said to inhabit ponds and wells.

“Most of the pieces that I compose are based on fairy tales and mythical creatures,” LaShelle said. “I love creating music that sparks the performers’ imagination and gets them thinking about music beyond the notes and more about the overall performance and music as an art form.”

Within her new dramatic work, she has crafted a story arc, yet is letting listeners interpret what transpires between the two characters.

“When Parlando approached me to work on this project, I felt like my creative process around musical storytelling was an excellent way to develop a piece for this project and discuss my composition process with the performers,” LaShelle said.

One of the subjects the students wished to explore was reflection, so LaShelle worked that into the instrument parts, melodies, themes, tonality and overall form.

“At the first meeting with the students, I played the opening theme and they really liked it,” LaShelle said. “We discussed potential narratives, techniques, ability levels and got to know each other. Both of the performers have such great personalities and it is fun to see how that carries over into their playing styles. Lauren (Harrell), the violinist, and Carolyn (Aibel), the pianist, met to discuss ideas and themes independently and then wrote me an email with their thoughts and ideas.”

The venture has proved not only to be an incredibly positive outlet for students, but also a refreshing and fulfilling experience for composers.

“I didn’t realize how much I would learn and grow from this project,” LaShelle said. “The students and teachers provided me with such thoughtful feedback, insights and ideas that I was really able to take them to heart and bring them to other pieces I am writing.”

Other works include “Runnin’” for voice and piano and “Hindsight Is…” for solo piano, both by Denver-based creative Solomon J. Chapman, Sr.

“The Lost River,” by Andy Villemez, with Natasha Dickson, for solo piano will also make its debut.

After Saturday’s virtual pre-recorded concert, audiences can look forward to seeing Parlando shows in person.

“The first is a staged production of ‘Radical Hope’ – based on the literary work ‘Radical Hope: Letters of Love and Dissent in Dangerous Times,’” said Travis LaBerge, Parlando’s executive director and founder. “This will be happening on June 19 and will feature Parlando students ages middle through high school. Our second production will take place in early August for grades one through six. Building on the theme of creating new work, students in this production will create a collective, collaborative work — written, performed and created by them. Both of these performances will happen outdoors with a live-streamed component.”

In addition to live performances, it is only a mater of time before more teachers and students will be able to get off the Wi-Fi and interact face-to-face.

“Music lessons are still going strong,” LaBerge said. “The vast majority of lessons remain online, although we are starting to offer some in-person lessons for non-aerosol instruments, like piano, percussion and stringed instruments, including guitar. All of our faculty members who want/are able to receive the vaccine have been able to get shots, so we anticipate that additional in-person lessons will start happening between teachers and students who are both vaccinated.”

On Saturday, at-home viewers are encouraged to tune into the Zoom link at 5:15 p.m., a bit prior to the start time of 5:30 p.m.

“The pieces themselves are incredibly imaginative and intricate and our students have brought their own dedication and personalities into the process,” Tyler said. “I hope people walk away feeling excited about the future of classical music and inspired to go home and create.”