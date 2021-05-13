State committee approves CU Boulder land swap

The state Capital Development Committee approved a land swap between the University of Colorado Boulder, Academy Development Group and Native American Rights Fund during a regular committee meeting Thursday.

The six-member committee unanimously approved the proposal for CU Boulder to trade the Academy property at 970 Aurora Ave. for four properties along Broadway, Colorado Avenue and 26th Street that are of “high strategic importance” to the university, according to campus documents.

CU Boulder expects to close on the deal in the next few weeks, Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure and Sustainability David Kang told the committee Thursday.