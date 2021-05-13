State names Keith Collins new Boulder district judge

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has selected Magistrate James Keith Collins to be the next Boulder district judge.

Collins will replace Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda when she retires on Tuesday, according to a news release sent Thursday by the governor’s office.

Collins was one of three finalists named for the position, and beat out Shana Beggan and Robert Gunning.

Gunning has been representing the Camera in a lawsuit against the University of Colorado.

Collins will serve a provisional term of two years and then, if approved by the voters, get a standard six-year term.

The current annual salary for this position is $173,248.

Collins is currently a magistrate with the 20th Judicial District, handling civil, domestic relations, and dependency and neglect matters.

Before becoming a magistrate, Collins served in the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, was a part-time magistrate in Denver, a judge pro tem in Westminster, and a founding partner at Collins, Rafik & Jacobson, a law firm in Boulder.

He received his undergraduate degree from Davenport University in Michigan and his law degree from the University of Denver.