Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported on May 14, 2021

Editors note: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday and Thursday was incorrect because of a lag in data on Boulder County Public Health’s dashboard. Four new cases were reported Wednesday, so the number was updated to 35 total confirmed or probable cases. One new case was reported Thursday, and that total was updated to 10 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases.

New cases: 87

Total cases: 23,481

Total hospitalizations: 809

New hospitalizations: 3

Daily hospitalizations: 31

Daily discharges: 8

Total deaths: 256

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 55.6

7-day percent positivity: 1.9%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 530,098

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,562

Total deaths among cases: 6,432

Total hospitalizations: 29,121

Total tested: 2,989,454

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 25

New monitoring tests: 137

Spring semester total cases since May 10: 2

Current isolation space use: 1%

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 18

Total staff quarantined: 0

Total students quarantined: 263

BVSD elementary schools

Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 case; 6 students quarantined

Emerald: 3 cases; 8 students quarantined

Eisenhower: 1 case; 19 students quarantined

Eldorado Pre-K-8: 1 case; 20 students quarantined

Fireside: 2 cases; 41 students quarantined

Meadowlark Pre-K-8: 2 cases; 50 students quarantined

Ryan: 1 case; 23 students quarantined

University Hill: 1 case; 25 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Casey: 1 case; 11 students quarantined

Centennial: 1 case; 12 students quarantined

Louisville: 2 cases; 25 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 2 cases; 23 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 45

Total staff active cases: 4

Total active student quarantines: 658

Total active staff quarantines: 10

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 student case; 14 students quarantined

Black Rock: 1 student case; 22 students and one staff member quarantined

Blue Mountain: 2 student cases

Burlington: 1 student case; 4 students quarantined

Centennial: 25 students quarantined

Central: 1 student case; 4 students quarantined

Columbine: 1 student quarantined

Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined

Fall River: 2 students quarantined

Grand View: 57 students quarantined

Hygiene: 22 students quarantined

Indian Peaks: 2 student cases; 38 students quarantined

Legacy: 1 student case; 21 students quarantined

Longmont Estates: 4 students quarantined

Lyons: 4 students quarantined

Mead: 2 student cases, 2 staff cases; 24 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Mountain View: 1 student quarantined

Niwot: 1 student quarantined

Northridge: 1 student case; 8 students quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 7 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 4 students quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 1 student quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 student cases, 1 staff case; 17 students quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case; 74 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 1 student quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 2 student cases; 3 students quarantined

Coal Ridge: 4 student cases; 51 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Longs Peak: 1 student case; 3 students quarantined

Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 1 student case; 33 students quarantined

Mead: 2 student cases; 27 students quarantined

Sunset: 2 student cases; 31 students quarantined

Trail Ridge: 2 student cases; 13 students quarantined

Westview: 24 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 1 student case; 3 students quarantined

Frederick: 6 student cases; 11 students quarantined

Longmont: 2 student cases; 31 students quarantined

Mead: 1 student case; 2 students quarantined

Niwot: 4 student cases; 40 student cases

Skyline: 1 student case; 12 students quarantined

Ode Columbine: 3 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 2 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined

Central Administration: 1 staff case; 5 staff members quarantined

Spark! Discovery Preschool: 11 students quarantined

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.