Denver’s Extra Gold brings honky-tonk revelry to Wibby’s open-air pavilion

Saturday, Denver-based six-piece country powerhouse Extra Gold will descend upon Wibby Brewing for a night of refreshing rock and revelry.

While the group’s name is in reference to a rich-flavored and highly affordable lager, it just as easily could apply to the skill set and caliber the members possess. While pop-dipped country dominates radio airplay, Extra Gold picks up where retro outlaw country left off — with a sound that harks back to the days when Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard reigned supreme.

It’s tumbleweeds and twang, two-steps and saloon serenades and, of course, plenty of booming boot-stomping jams that lasso listeners toward the dance floor.

Although Extra Gold is playing a Front Range brewery this weekend, one could easily see the group appearing on a bill alongside acts like Margo Price and Tyler Childers. Authentic, slightly gritty and boasting an electric stage presence, the band continues to attract fans with each gig played.

In a recent Instagram post, Extra Gold’s Evan Holm paid tribute to Willie Nelson with a heartfelt rendition of “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” but the musician — who grew up in Kansas City suburb, Liberty, Mo. — also dips into psychedelic territory putting his own spin on Grateful Dead tunes, like “One More Saturday Night.”

With a vocal tone reminiscent of country crooner and NASCAR driver Marty Robbins, Holm’s singing chops are just as impressive as his songwriting abilities.

The band’s 2020 single “What’s it Like” is a definite nod to the golden era of country. It’s a well-crafted track — slow and mellow — tinged with the distinct sound of steel pedal and a certain subtle heartbreak that comes with pining for someone who is already boo’d up.

Tickets to Saturday’s show are $8 and — like all Wibby concerts — it’s a food drive as well, so attendees are encouraged to bring two canned goods per person in their crew. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m. Seating is first come, first serve.

We caught up with Extra Gold’s crimson-bearded frontman to find out where his love for the genre began, what folks can expect from the upcoming show and what hobbies — including a circus skill — he embraced in 2020.

Times Call: Really love y’all’s sound. What sparked your interest in classic country? Any childhood aha moments where you realized this music would play a significant role in your life?

Evan Holm: I fell in love with country music the day I stole my dad’s Willie Nelson “Stardust” cassette and heard his cover of “Georgia On My Mind.” Years of listening to country music, in the mountains, buried that love for the music deep. It wasn’t until 2017 when I decided to start a honky-tonk night, at what was then Syntax Physic Opera on Broadway in Denver, did I get a chance to present my interpretation of the genre. I remember people dancing and thinking, “This is what I want every show to look like.” We were drinking a lot of $2 Extra Gold Lagers a couple blocks up at the Hi-Dive at the time. There was no band name yet and I remember looking at the can and thinking…”That’ll do.”

TC: What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming Longmont gig and what can attendees expect?

EH: I’ve been hearing a lot about Wibby Brewing and about how good the sound, lighting and venue is as a whole to musicians. COVID has had us throwing a rug down in a bunch of parking lots, so it’ll be nice to finally get up on stage and do the thing. Expect dancing, beer, a Hammond organ, a gold boot, pedal steel, cosmic Western visuals and a good time. We’ve got some new songs we are hoping to get recorded soon and will be playing some of those. We’ll throw some Dead and Dwight Yoakam tunes in there and that’s the country music cocktail we’ll be trying to serve.

TC: Who in the industry today do you respect as an artist and would jump at the chance to collaborate with?

EH: Zephaniah OHora, Jaime Wyatt, Dwight, The Deslondes, Dougie Poole, Men I Trust, Bobby Oroza, Dave A’bear, Iris DeMent, Kind Hearted Strangers, Country Side of Harmonica Sam, Lord Echo, Mapache, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

TC: In addition to the Wibby set, are other dates being added throughout the Front Range? Where can we catch Extra Gold next?

EH: June 5 we play Star Bar, June 18 Lost City, June 24 Swallow Hill (all in Denver) and July 23 Trinidad Lounge (Trinidad). We post all of our shows on instagram, @Extragoldmusic.

TC: While I know 2020 put a halt on live shows, I am curious, did last year allow you extra time to pen songs or explore other hobbies?

EH: Isolation is extremely uninspiring, at least for me. I like to find songs in the wild. I thought, “Oh yeah, I’m going to have two full albums in the can when we come outta this.” Didn’t happen. I got a couple out of quarantine though. “Only Window With The Light Still On” is one of those feel-good songs about insomnia. I actually used 2020 to take a break from music. I started playing tennis and golf again. Got into running to classical music. I can juggle now, kinda. Like everyone else, I’m just happy to start looking forward and to safely enjoying some music and sunshine this summer.