GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Officer Eric Talley awarded Medal of Honor at…

NewsColorado News

Officer Eric Talley awarded Medal of Honor at inaugural Boulder Fallen Heroes Memorial

  • Boulder Police Chief, Maris Herold, presents the Medal of Honor to Leah Talley, wife of fallen Officer, Eric Talley. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Police Deputy Chief of Operations, Cary Weinheimer, places a blue rose on the memorial stone for Officer Eric Talley. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Police Deputy Chief of Operations, Cary Weinheimer, places a blue rose on the memorial stone for Officer Eric Talley. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Dozens of Boulder Police Officers attended the ceremony. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Police Chief, Maris Herold, opens up the memorial ceremony. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Mayor, Sam Weaver, speaks to the people gathered at the memorial. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Police Interim Deputy Chief of Operation, Ron Gosage, places a blue rose on the memorial stone for one of the fallen officers. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Police Interim Deputy Chief of Operation, Ron Gosage, places a blue rose on the memorial stone for one of the fallen officers. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Police Interim Deputy Chief of Operation, Ron Gosage, salutes the memorial stone that has the names of 6 fallen officers. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • One of the memorial stones outside the Boulder Police Department. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • One of the memorial stones outside the Boulder Police Department. A ceremony was held at the Boulder Police Department honoring 6 fallen Boulder Police officers and posthumously presenting Medal of Honor to Officer Eric Talley’s wife, Leah Talley, on May 14, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

of

Expand
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

In the first-ever Fallen Heroes Memorial, the Boulder Police Department on Friday honored the seven members of the department who died in the line of duty.

That includes the most recent death, Officer Eric Talley, who on Friday was posthumously honored with the Medal of Honor after being killed responding to a mass shooting at a King Soopers in south Boulder on March 22.

The new ceremony, which the department plans to now hold annually, will coincide with Peace Officers Memorial Day on Saturday and National Peace Officers Memorial Week.

After a rendition of “Amazing Grace” by Boulder police Detective Kristin Weisbach, Boulder police Chief Maris Herold talked about the need for policing.

“We are meant to be the fabric of our communities,” Herold said. “Democracy fails when policing fails.”

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver in his remarks noted that police officers have come under increased scrutiny in recent years, and said that discussion needs to continue.

“But we cannot forget the inherent dangers and sacrifices faced by those in these roles,” Weaver said.

In talking to Talley’s family and the officers in attendance, Weaver said, “Our hearts are with you… Our community sees your dedication and we value you immensely.”

New Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde is relatively new to the community, but was in Boulder on March 22 as news broke of the shooting that claimed the life of Talley along with nine civilians.

“My heart sank when I heard of the outcome and the consequences,” she said. “Today I stand with you humbly in solidarity to honor officers to whom we owe our deepest gratitude.”

Following the speakers, Sgt. Alastair McNiven read the names of the members of the department killed in the line of duty: Chief Lawrence Bass, Officer Elmer Cobb, Officer Raymond McMaster, Officer Gary Mills, Officer Janet Hinkle, Officer Beth Haynes and Talley.

As each of their names were read, members of the department laid blue flowers on the stone memorial outside the Boulder police station that bears all of the names but Talley’s, who will be added in the near future.

Then Herold presented Talley’s wife Leah with his Medal of Honor, the highest honor the Boulder Police Department bestows.

“Without hesitation, he ran straight into the store that day,” Herold said of the 11-year veteran. “He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his community.”

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Honoring Veterans Is Our Honor And Privilege

    Viegut Funeral Home believes that honoring veterans is our honor and a privilege. We complete all paperwork to obtain military...
  2. Clean, Attractive Apartment With A Pool

    Are you looking for a clean, attractive apartment with a pool? Take a look at The Shores at McIntosh Lake....
  3. Hemp Relief Massage

    Active adults and seniors can receive great benefits from therapeutic massage. And Blooming Massage in Longmont is the perfect place...
  4. Memory Care Experts In Longmont

    AltaVita Memory Care is a safe and secure memory and dementia care community in Longmont, Colorado. Residents can take part...
  5. On-Demand Concert From The Longmont Chorale

    A special on-demand concert from the Longmont Chorale is ready for your viewing enjoyment! Rutter’s Mass of the Children—an online...