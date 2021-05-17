BVSD seeks budget feedback for 2021-22 school year

The Boulder Valley School District is seeking feedback this week on next school year’s budget through its online engagement platform, Let’s Talk BVSD.

The community is asked to let the district know if the areas where the district is looking at increasing funding are valuable and to add additional needs.

The areas in which the district plans to increase funding include employee compensation, coronavirus response and catch-up efforts, and differentiated funding for schools based on achievement and percentage of high-needs students.

Feedback will be shared with the school board at its May 25 meeting.