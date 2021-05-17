Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported May 17, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death Monday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the person who died was in their 80s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility.
New cases: 16
Total cases: 23,520
Total hospitalizations: 810
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 22
Daily discharges: 5
Total deaths: 257
New deaths: 1
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 38.8
7-day percent positivity: 1.5%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 532,389
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,572
- Total deaths among cases: 6,450
- Total hospitalizations: 29,240
- Total tested: 3,000,976
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 10.8%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 55.6%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 66.4%
Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 9, 2021
- Boulder: 23
- Longmont: 60
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 24
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 18
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,196.4
- Erie: 5,259.6
- Lafayette: 6,198.4
- Longmont: 8,237.3
- Louisville: 5,190.8
- Lyons: 3,908.2
- Nederland: 1,818.3
- Superior: 3,922.6
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,756.3
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 62.7%
- Hospitalizations: 55.3%
- Deaths: 75.3%
- Latino
- Cases: 32.0%
- Hospitalizations: 37.1%
- Deaths: 17.4%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.4%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 1.3%
- Hospitalizations: 0.9%
- Deaths: 1.3%
- American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic
- Cases: 0.3%
- Hospitalizations: 0.5%
- Deaths: 0.4%
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 10
- Total staff quarantined: 0
- Total students quarantined: 189
BVSD elementary schools
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 case; 6 students quarantined
- Coal Creek: 2 case; 62 students quarantined
- Eldorado Pre-K-8: 1 case; 20 students quarantined
- Ryan: 1 case; 23 students quarantined
- University Hill: 1 case; 25 students quarantined
BVSD middle schools
- Centennial: 1 case; 12 students quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 1 case; 5 students quarantined
- Monarch: 1 case; 19 students quarantined
- Fairview: 1 case: 17 students
*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 31
- Total staff active cases: 4
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student case
- Black Rock: 1 student case
- Blue Mountain: 2 student cases
- Central: 1 student case
- Indian Peaks: 1 student case
- Legacy: 1 student case
- Mead: 1 student case; 2 staff cases
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 staff case
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 1 student case
- Coal Ridge: 6 student cases
- Erie: 1 student case
- Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 1 student case
- Mead: 1 student case
- Sunset: 2 student cases
- Trail Ridge: 1 student case
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 student cases
SVVSD high schools
- Frederick: 3 student cases
- Longmont: 1 student case
- Niwot: 2 student cases
- Skyline: 1 student case
SVVSD other departments
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 1 student case
- Central Administration: 1 staff case
*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.