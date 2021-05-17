GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Second spec industrial building breaks ground at Baseline

The new Baseline industrial building is expected to be finished by late 2021. (McWhinney / Courtesy photo)
McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., the master developer of the 1,100-acre, multi-phase, multi-use Baseline development in Broomfield, is breaking ground on the second of its spec industrial buildings at the site.

The new 152,761-square-foot building will be immediately east of McWhinney’s first Baseline flex industrial building near the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and 160th Avenue, according to a McWhinney news release.

The first industrial building in Baseline was constructed in 2018 and is now fully leased.

The new project is expected to be complete by late 2021.

“There is pent-up demand for this type of flex industrial product for businesses seeking dock loading access in addition to storage and distribution capabilities,” McWhinney vice president of commercial development Megan O’Brien said in the release. “The Baseline community is conveniently located between Boulder and Denver, providing immediate access to I-25 and Northwest Parkway, for companies looking to expand into the north Denver metro area.”

